Watch: The Lincoln Project’s Brutal Anti-Trump Video Ad: “So God Made a Dictator”

This is the Lincoln Project’s brutal new video about Donald Trump: “So God Made a Dictator” which is getting lots of attention on social media and was aired on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this morning:

Of related interest: The Ruin That a Trump Presidency Would Mean