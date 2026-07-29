Ukraine, Palestine and Iran: One War



by David Anderson

TMV Columnist

The Ukrainian defensive war is being conducted on a huge scale: longer than WW1 and more bloody than most of our American wars combined. We don’t notice or keep score.

But they do. To keep score and award “points” (an effective system, btw), proof of kills, Ukrainian forces must “document” hits so we have the snuff reels of doomed, middle aged Russian soldiers – “Orks” – in their last moments, terrified. It is distasteful but if it furthers Ukrainian freedom it is hard to oppose as a plan. War is distasteful.

It chills even my cynical heart. Probably half starved, terrified, we see their faces as the drones swoop in for their aerial coup de gras. The many dead are average white proles like me and (as per the data) their ages skew older on both sides. This is not a kiddy war.

Demographic collapse means younger breeding people are more precious. Demographic collapse is a primary reason for the war itself as evidenced by the stealing of Ukrainian children for “adoption”, a probable reason for the war because nobody fights for “land” anymore, this isn’t 1900. They fight for people and prestiege now.

And you can’t send your breeding population into a meat grinder so you send the older dudes who have already bred and you make their kids fatherless. You make their wives widows at a time in their lives, middle age, where it is unlikely they’ll couple up again even if there were enough men to go around which there isn’t.

Further, in Russia the burden, the meat grinder’s feast, is filled by minorities like the wretchard broke proles of the provinces: Buryatia, Dagestan, and Bashkortostan.

Yakutia in Siberia, Krasnodar: poor and indigenous peoples. Some sprung out of jail and if they survive the battlefield and return to civillian life often remind the locals why they were in jail in in the first place as they start murdering and raping. Returned servicemen manics and criminals is a Thing in Russia.

These are people that don’t matter versus Moscow-St. Petersburg elites. Even Putin, at a staged TV confab with widows said of the dead: “They’d just be dead of alcoholism or something else…” in Russian (untranslated by RT). Disposable lives is a hallmark of every era in Russian history from the Tsars to the USSR to gangster state Rossiya.

Russian leaders are wildly generous with the little peoples’ blood in a way that wouldn’t work in a democracy where lies are called out, lives are precious and politicians held accountable. That bright line between accountability and non accountability is the essence of democracy and the differential between being born Russian or American.

You might be a lovely Russian guy, a family man, my age 53, caught up in this imperial madness and in your last moments on earth you hear the low, terrifying buzz of a drone above you, very interested in you, closing in and you think: “OH DAMN THIS IS IT!”

You think about your lovely wife, your beautiful kids and your dog. And that’s it, that’s your life story, bleeding out in some stupid remote field for a fight you don’t care about but you needed the money. You spun the wheel and you lost and we watched your last moments: your terrified grimace, flailing arms and futile panic.

The Ukrainian War and “Palestine” and Iran are identical and represent a division as stark as the old Cold War. Historian Nial Ferguson called this alliance “The axis of ill will”: Russia, the Evil Empire, China, its soon to be total master, Hamas and the Mullahs who talk to Allah and actually – no kidding – believe Allah talks to them.

All these international hooligans are aligned, they’re friends. They share intelligence, munitions and drones even if their alliances aren’t “deep” or inter-cultural but rather formed for one reason: opposition to us. We are fighting one horrible monster on three fronts.

On the other side are the democracies: USA, Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and little Somaliland (not Somalia), a plucky, sane bastion of the free West in the Horn of Africa. They get it.

And yet campus Nazis, socialists and “students” (those who learn. Really?) weep and protest everytime some Gazan whimpers and Islamist Al Jazeera amplifies their nonsense, channeled as it is to thousands of “charity” accounts out of Nigeria and Bangalore.

Gazans: A people whose entire society is devoted to Jew-beheading and, when ALL THE JEWS ARE DEAD… will come for YOU. “First the Saturday people – Jews- then the Sunday people: Christians.” Hindus, Shintos and the like don’t matter because their beheading plan is obvious. “Kill the infidels wherever you find them” – religion of peace.

These three fights are existential, civilizational and identical in meaning. Which side do you take? If you’ve bought your keffiyeh for the MARCH FOR INTIFADA!! this weekend consider these countries, their systems and the way they treat people like you: woman, leftist, student, gay, queer, loudmouth.

If you can’t visit in real life do some reading about life for the average Russian, Iranian or (a self governing statelet until Oct. 7) Gazan and how flourishing their lives are under the system their overlords are getting them killed for. You with them? Because dear young, stupid, pretty, braless protesters: you should know for whom you stand and shout.

ID 217761135 | Ukraine Iran ©

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