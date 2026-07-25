When it comes to immigration, plenty of Americans are subconsciously promoting a philosophy that has gone unspoken and unwritten.

That particular philosophy goes like this:

“The United States of America must rescue all of the people in the world from all of life’s hardships. Therefore, the United States government must allow all people in the world to live in the USA if they want to.”

No, Americans may not admit to believing that philosophy, but that philosophy is revealed in how they respond to the USA’s immigration laws.

It is one thing to promote the rule of Law, equal protection under the Law and the legal rights that immigrants in the USA have.

I am in favor of all of those.

However, it is another thing to insist that the U.S. government not enforce U.S. immigration laws even when they are applied equally and don’t infringe on anyone’s legal rights.

Believe it or not, there are Americans who insist on that.

No, I do not approve of the job that the USA’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has been doing since January of 2025.

Also, I am opposed to the immigration beliefs of so-called Christian Nationalists.

At the same time, I acknowledge what plenty of Americans refuse to acknowledge.

I acknowledge the occurrence of immigration cheating.

Their numbers may not be as large as Christian Nationalists claim, but there are foreign-born people who are willingly in the USA illegally.

No, they aren’t people who have simply applied for asylum. Instead, they are adults who were adults when the entered the USA through either legal means or illegal means. Those who entered legally did so with temporary permission to be in the USA, and they stayed in the USA after that permission ended.

For example, I read a news report about a man who entered the USA using a tourist visa. The man stayed in the USA after the visa expired. By staying, the man turned himself into an immigration cheater.

I use the label immigration cheater because it is accurate. Plenty of Americans object to the label illegal immigrant because they insist that there is no such thing as an illegal person.

However, immigration cheating is a real phenomenon even if it isn’t as wide spread as Christian Nationalists believe.

Before continuing, I want to clarify something. Immigration cheaters are not DREAMERS. They were not children when they entered the USA.

They aren’t foreigners who are waiting for asylum applications to be approved.

Also, they aren’t people who have conformed to all immigration laws and still have been detained by ICE.

Immigration cheaters are non-DREAMER adults who deliberately live within the USA without having legal permission to do so. They may not be in violation of criminal law, but they are in violation of civil law.

Now, back to that philosophy that I mentioned earlier.

That philosophy, as I understand it, is based on the belief that the USA has unlimited resources.

Surely, a nation with unlimited resources should let all people have access to those resources.

Well, what about all of those Bible verses that mention the treatment of foreigners?

Those verses are being taken out of cultural context. Those verses do not forbid people from respecting a nation’s immigration laws, and those verses do not condone immigration cheating.

Still, immigration cheating is being condoned by people who believe that the United States of America must rescue all of the people in the world from all of life’s hardships.

Again, I disapprove of the actions taken by ICE and its political leaders since January 2025. Regardless of their legal status, all foreigners in the USA should receive due process of Law and equal protection under the Law. Their legal rights should be maintained.

The immigration situation in the USA is messy at best. As a citizen of the USA, I favor reformation of the USA’s immigration laws.

However, I do not condone immigration cheating, and I am not opposed to the USA’s immigration laws being correctly enforced.

I will do what I can to aid immigrants to the USA who are striving to conform to the USA’s civil laws.

The Bible does not require me to aid any person in violating civil laws that regulate immigration to any nation.

It is not wrong for me to tell would-be immigrants to get into the law-abiding immigration line.

No, the Bible does not require the USA to rescue all of the people in the world from all of life’s hardships.

Sure, it would be nice if the USA could do so, but in order to do that, the USA would have to possess unlimited resources.

No nation possesses unlimited resources, not even the USA.

For the record, I have encountered believers in Messiah Jesus who favor immigration cheating. I have witnessed them get loud and highly emotional when anyone dares to mention the existence of immigration cheating.

I can’t fight them. All that I can do is to stay within the Law of my church denomination, and that Law does not require me to condone or to protect immigration cheating.