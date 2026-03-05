Trump seems to think it’s 1953 in Iran: “I have to be involved in the appointment”

In an interview with Axios, President Trump asserted that regime change is clearly part of the war’s agenda: “I have to be involved in the appointment [of a new leader],” he said, “like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela.”

Quick history lesson: in 1953, Iran elected a new leader, who proceeded to nationalize oil companies. The United Kingdom asked the US for help in overthrowing Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh because it wanted to reverse nationalization of its oil industry there (now BP). The Iranian military provided the muscle.

President Harry Truman rejected the idea, but when Dwight Eisenhower took over the White House, he ordered the CIA to embark on one of its first covert operations against a foreign government.

Who did the two countries elevate to power? Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was the Shah of Iran from 1941 to 1979. In the quid pro quo, the Shah brought foreign oil interests back to Iran.

Trump has no authority over the Iranian people or their government. His war of aggression in cooperation with Israel violates both international and constitutional law.

He has no authority over Venezuela either, except as a strongman like Vladimir Putin. His abduction of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, was a violation of both domestic and international law.

Trump is acting like a dictator and Republicans in Congress are complicit (along with Sen. Fetterman (D-PA) but without Sen. Paul (D-KY)).