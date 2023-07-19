TINY TARGET (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

When the news broke that Donald Trump received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith on Sunday night that he’s a target in the criminal investigation over the January 6 insurrection, several thoughts came to my mind.

One: They didn’t send that letter through FedEx. I was told Friday that a package would arrive on Saturday, and then told on Saturday that it would be here on Sunday, and on Sunday they said it’d be here on Monday, and then on Monday, they said it’d be here on Tuesday. It finally arrived today. Do I have to try to overturn an election to get shit delivered on time? Actually, now that I think about it, Trump’s letter is very late because he should have received notification he was a target about a week after he left the White House.

Two: He’s going to be indicted…again and very soon. Trump has been given four days to testify before the grand jury in Washington, D.C, but he’s declining. I believe his next indictment will be next week. You read it here first, kids…unless someone else already wrote that down somewhere else.

Three: Another Trump indictment means I’m going on the road again. I went to New York City in April to cover his first indictment, Miami in June to cover his second, and now I’ll be going to Washington, which is a much shorter trip. I may not even have to spend the night but I probably will so I don’t have to stress about the train times too much.

Four: I’ll be on a train again for the first time after the Sloop John B. train ride from Hell when I went to and returned from Miami. On the way there, the train hit a car. On the way back, the train hit a tree. This was over 50 hours of train riding for me which was a brutal experience. Amtrak employees treat passengers like cattle, there were a lot of people on the train from Jacksonville, and like some of the people from Jacksonville, the floors of the bathrooms are covered in urine. At least I won’t have to pay for the Washington trip because Amtrak gave me $200 in train-riding credit. They said, “We are sorry you had such a miserable experience. He’s a credit to possibly have another.” I plan to travel to Atlanta when he’s indicted there, probably in the fall. I’m NOT taking the train to Atlanta. I’ll fly.

Five: Even if the Trump judge overseeing the document case in Florida delays the trial until after the election, the judge in Washington probably will not as hopefully, the DC judge won’t be a total hack like Judge Cannon.

Six: Someone may have rolled on Trump and I’m thinking/hoping it’s Rudy Giuliani. How good would that be? We all better stock up on popcorn.

Seven: Trump will use this third collection of indictments to continue grifting his supporters.

Eight: Trump is going to prison, y’all.

