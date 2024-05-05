Kristi Noem’s Vice Presidential Trump selection chances now in political gravel pit

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s chances of geing Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential election are now in a political gavel pit, numerous reports say. How out of favor has she fallen? At a big Trump fundraiser last night in Florida he talked about possible veep choices and did not mention Noem. She was originally supposed to be there, but wasn’t.

Ever since it was revealed that in her upcoming book Noem almost proudly wrote about shooting and killing a 14-month-old puppy — then triple downed on it after a bipartisan furor broke — her viability for being Trump’s pick has plummeted. And then went further south when it turns out her book mentioned her couragously standing up to North Korea’s dictator when, in fact, she never met him.

Which raises the another question? Former fabulist GOP Congressman Geore Santos and Kristi Noem: separated at birth?

Noem’s chances of bring Trump’s V.P. are gone with a wimper like the final wimper a puppy who was shot in the face.

The Hill:

Republican senators say South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R) viability as a vice presidential candidate has gone up in smoke after she admitted to shooting a 14-month-old puppy, and they are looking to other contenders to round out former President Trump’s ticket. Republican lawmakers who have spoken to Trump say he will be “strategic” in his choice and that loyalty will be a top consideration. Several GOP senators are touting Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) as their pick for Trump’s running mate. These lawmakers argue Trump should pick someone who is Black, Hispanic or a woman to broaden the Republican ticket’s appeal to key demographics in this year’s election. And many would like Trump to pick a running mate who could reassure mainstream and moderate Republicans who didn’t vote for him in the primary or who stayed home in 2020. But GOP senators say Noem, who was previously thought to be on the short list of potential vice-presidential candidates, has destroyed her chances after revealing she shot a 14-month German wirehair pointer named Cricket because it was poorly behaved. “She’s just done, too much drama,” said one Republican senator who stays in touch with Trump. The senator said Trump has expressed interest in North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and has spoken approvingly about his moderate position on abortion, an issue Democrats want to put front and center. Burgum, who had a short-lived run in the presidential primary, also has a net worth in excess of $1.1 billion, putting him on an elite level in terms of his personal wealth. Trump has spoken disapprovingly of Kari Lake, according to the source, because she lost her 2022 gubernatorial bid in Arizona and is now viewed by Senate GOP strategists as having an uphill path to winning retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) seat. “I think he will want to have somebody who is not going to upstage him, who will be loyal to him, who will bring him something. That’s why I think Tim Scott will be an attractive pick for him because I think Tim’s very loyal, very well-spoken and smart,” the senator said.

So far the name most often mentioned on Twitter is: Tim Scott.