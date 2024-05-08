" />

Climate scientists despair at rapid temperature rise; almost 4-in-5 surveyed project 2.5º+C increase by 2100

Plus, the oceans continue heating at a record pace.

“I think we are headed for major societal disruption within the next five years,” said Gretta Pecl, at the University of Tasmania. “[Authorities] will be overwhelmed by extreme event after extreme event, food production will be disrupted.”

Professor Pecl spoke to The Guardian as part of its analysis of the feasibility that mankind can restrict rising global temperates to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels. Hundreds of scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) replied to their survey. Almost 4-in-5 think the planet will warm by 2.5ºC (4.5ºF) by the end of the century.

Bar chart, opinions of climate change
Three quarters (77%) of 380 scientists on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change expect a global temperature increase at least 2.5°C (4.5°F) this century “with disastrous results for humanity.”

To develop this story, The Guardian contacted 834 scientists — lead authors or review editors of IPCC reports since 2018. Almost half replied, 380 of 843. “The IPCC’s reports are the gold standard assessments of climate change, approved by all governments and produced by experts in physical and social sciences. The results show that many of the most knowledgeable people on the planet expect climate havoc to unfold in the coming decades.”

Today’s news is a triple whammy.

France24 noted that the European Unions’s Copernicus Climate Change Service data show that since June 2023, “every month has been the warmest such period on record.” That’s 11 months of record high temperatures.

And Axios reported that the oceans continue their meteoric increase in temperature: for the 13th straight month, the oceans have set record temperatures.

Ocean temperatue graph
“April’s global average sea surface temperatures have checked in as the warmest on the books, per the Copernicus Climate Change Service, meaning the ocean’s surface has notched 13 straight months of record heat.”

