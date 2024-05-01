THANK DONALD TRUMP

As a businessman, he’s a failure. As a human being, he’s a failure.He doesn’t seem to have a kind bone in his body. He’s a liar. A cheat. A sexual abuser. And a coward.

However, he does possess a quality enabling him to press people’s emotional buttons. He understands anger. He understands being left out. He understands the fragility of people’s feelings. He understands Fear.

He has used that understanding to manipulate various groups of people to his advantage. Many in middle class America.The very wealthy. And most importantly, the media.

Let’s face it, if it weren’t for Donald Trump, we would be living in a completely different world.

CNN might not be in business. MSNBC might not be in business. FOX would have been right behind the other two. Trump Morning, Noon and Night is keeping the ratings though the roof and the cash registers ringing.

Rachel Maddow might not be a household name. Neither would Wolf Blitzer and Sean Hannity. And a host of others entertaining us ad nauseam.

Donald Trump was Book Publishers best story.

Saturday Night Live. Would reruns keep Lorne Michaels smiling?

Where would Bill Maher, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel be? Doing stand-up in night clubs?

It’s hard to believe, but there may not be a New York Times, at least as we know it. And a host of other newspapers, both liberal and conservative.

The Polls and Focus Groups certainly wouldn’t be top of the mind. Would be recognized for what they are: borderline effective.

It makes you wonder where the IPhone would be. And the IPad.

Would the stock market be somewhere in the unexpected territory of the atmosphere?

Would our Leaders be more thoughtful? And certainly more intelligent? And have more integrity? (I say “more” advisedly.)

The Supreme Court might have more justices who understood justice.

America might still be respected like the good old days.

January 6 theme would have been a horror movie.

If Donald Trump had pulled any of his shenanigans, he probably would be finishing his fourth year in a federal facility.

Mitch McConnell would be recognized for what he is. An angry, divisive individual whose purpose is anything but contributing to the healthy growth of our country.

Lindsey Graham is so lost. Another major disappointment. A sad individual who is caught up in finding himself. A lot like Mitch McConnell.

The Democrats would probably be in a position to capitalize on their genuine desire to help people. Be less defensive and more assertive. Not wait for Trump’s accusations and feel compelled to respond. It’s called Leadership.

Some religions wouldn’t be a way to divide and attract hateful, angry leaders to gain personal power.

Trump in his way has had an enormous impact in almost all aspects of our lives. Nationally and internationally.

Maybe some soul searching should be on the menu. There’s plenty to chew on.

I would add something to the plate. Trump isn’t going to be around forever.

We still have mouths to feed. And things to do to make the most of our lives.

Where are we going to be without Trump? Are our lives going to be turned upside down? There’s been so much mediocrity around, how are we going to fill the needs of the marketplace?

Are we in for a recession? Or worse?

