A Salute to Mark Hamill

For Star Wars Day 2024, this blog salutes Mark Hamill. Granted, there is more to him than Star Wars, as he explained when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April of 2019.

“I love to tease the fans online. It drives them crazy. I’m sure that Disney’s not that happy about it, but what are they gonna do, fire me?” – Mark Hamill to Seth Meyers

Mark was a Hollywood voice actor before he took the role of Luke Skywalker. In 1973, he was cast as the main male character of Hanna-Barbera cartoon “Jeannie” which was based on the “I Dream of Jeannie” TV sitcom. Mark also sings that cartoon’s title song.

Mark displayed his voice-acting ability when he was a guest on “The Muppet Show” during which he impersonated both Kermit and Fozzie.

Mark is one of the few people to voice himself as well as other characters for the Scooby-Doo franchise.

In the “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” series, Mark voices Batman’s nemesis The Joker, which leads to Mark making a joke about that in a later episode in which he voices himself.

NOTE TO BATMAN FANS: The Scooby episode featuring The Joker is the last TV performance of Kevin Conroy voicing Batman and last TV performance of Mark Hamill voicing The Joker.

One never knows where Mark might appear . . .

. . . as members of the White House Press Corps discovered on 03 April 2024:

“How many of you had Mark Hamill will lead the press briefing on your bingo card?”

Apparently, Mark has been in Washington, D.C. at least three times despite Obi-Wan warning him about that place:

Obi-Wan gives Mark another warning in MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch [start at the 9:15 mark].

Now, a blog post pertaining to Star Wars wouldn’t be complete without a few gags from Not All There:









No, not Donald Trump!



This!





MAY THE FOURTH/FORCE/FARCE BE WITH YOU!