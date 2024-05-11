Donald Trump Jr. has a sad.

You know how well Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is going by the look on Donald Trump, Jr’s face.

In an advertisement posted on Twitter, Junior looks like he is about to cry. Either that, or Junior was not quite sober when the advertisement was recorded. I will leave it to you to decide which is the case.

In the advertisement, Junior begs for money for his father’s presidential campaign. First he asks for five dollars. Then he asks for one dollar. Hey, someone might take up that second offer.

Here are a couple of screenshots of that advertisement.

Perhaps Junior is rehearsing for a future public appearance.