ARE THE DEMONSTRATORS

THINKING “GOD BLESS AMERICA?”

Try this with Trump and see how far you would get. As President he sent some troops out with no ID to the West Coast to stop some demonstrators. Frightening to say the least.

That’s mentioned because there are demonstrations and there are riots camouflaged as demonstrations.

Feeling deeply about something is fine. There are a significant amount of injustices right here in our country that are taking us along a path to eliminating most of your liberties.

To name a few: Taking away a woman’s right to control her own body.

Making it difficult for minorities to vote.

Control what books your kids read in school and at the library.

Prevent sensible laws about ownership of guns.

Control what God you pray to.

Probably control demonstrations.

Pretty strong stuff. Wouldn’t you say? Don’t forget other major injustices around the world.

Putin and Russia

Ukraine

Iran

North Korea

Hungary

Etc., etc.

Let’s get to the issue at hand. Israel and Palestine are dominating your time and the news.

One would hope that as part of your learning process identifying problems is critical. That’s being half pregnant. One would also hope that the process doesn’t begin and end there. That developing realistic solutions are at least as important.

You’re ready to condemn without the full picture. Make a lot of noise, destroy property, do physical harm to people, work out your anger.

Many of you were antisemitic prior to the demonstrations. What a great outlet this is for you.

Why? What are your issues with the Jewish people? You’ll be hard pressed to find a group of achievers as impressive as they.

As students in advanced learning are you jumping to conclusions? Is Hate really a form of envy?

Using your response to the Gaza situation as a background, are you able to project to a situation where you’ve finished your education and now out in the real world with adults?

Imagine you’re working for a government agency and what’s happening with Israel and Hamas is before you. How are you going to handle it?

Israel is one of our most important allies. Admittedly, their current administration is a problem. Netanyahu mirrors Trump.

He has one foot in the slammer.

You’re aware of the history of Israel. And the Jewish people. Their isolation. Their being mass murdered. Their ability to bounce back and survive. Even thrive. Their generosity in many situations. Their importance as friends.

You’re also aware of the Palestinian plight. Their need to have a country, The hostility between the two peoples. And Hamas’ continual threats to destroy Israel.

It is clear that both sides are right. And wrong.

In your new position, how would you go about resolving the problems?

One last question. Would you hire you for the position?