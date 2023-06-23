THE FOLLOWERS OF TRUMP: MISGUIDED?

by Don Hermann

Perhaps it’s out of ignorance. Or just not paying much attention to what’s going on politically.

There could be justification for that. If this is a wake up call, take off the blinders and open your mind.

To start, Trump in his clumsy way was an admirer of Hitler. He was known to have said Hitler did many good things.

In World War II, we lost 306,005 US military people. In addition there were 571,822 non-fatal wounds. Think of all the people who lost limbs, eyesight and a host of other debilitating injuries.

Do you want to talk about the 6,000,000 plus Jews exterminated? And all others on both sides, you’re in a range of 50,000,000? Give or take millions.

Mr. Trump, do those go in the category of good things or perhaps wonderful things? Your sensitivity is unparalleled.

A man with a history of bravery, success in his many endeavors could possibly see things differently than the rest of us common folks.

Your background as a patriot, a military guru, of course enables you to see things with different eyes.

It’s difficult to put myself in your shoes. There was an obligatory draft when I finished college so I served my two years in the army, rising to SP3.

I gather you were classified 1A and then with the snap of a finger or should I say some deep pockets from Daddy you were reclassified 4F. Those bone spurs must have been pretty painful.

Rumor has it that known cowards are in a category by themselves. With Daddy’s bucks you avoided getting commissioned a 4-Star Coward.

By the way, it never came out that you went to medical school. Your Internist claimed that you wrote your own medical reports and forced him to sign them. Apparently they were so authoritative that you had three goons forcibly raid his office to capture those reports. Was that a daylight or midnight raid?

It’s unclear why the doctor said he felt raped.

To most of us, both military and non-military John McCain stands out as one of the true heroes of the Vietnam War. He seemed to have endured extraordinary punishment during his time as a military prisoner.

Yet you were quoted as saying that “McCain is not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” (Multiple sources)

Although Mr. Trump refuted the quotes, footage of his comments had resurfaced contradicting the denials.

(Kit Heren in the Evening Standard 04 Sept. 2020)

Mr. Trump, what do you say about the person you see in the mirror every day? Do you like and respect that person? Is that person a war hero? Is he another Adolph Hitler? Maybe another Vladimir Putin?

You seem to have a need to diminish people who were wounded or killed at war. Were they cowards?

According to Jeffrey Goldberg, in the Atlantic, quoting Trump: “Americans Who died in War ARE ‘LOSERS’ AND ‘SUCKERS’.

Trump has refuted many of these comments in spite of numerous reliable sources confirming his beliefs and statements.

Isn’t it more than probable that someone who pays to have a 4F classification and write his own medical reports be inclined to try to feel big and important by putting down actual heroes?

Continuing his need to be the perfect person, with no flaws, his policy of “No Apology” backs that up. Although he does insist that others apologize to him in situations that he feels are warranted.

The Perfect Person, of course, has been manifest in his business life, as well.

His not paying bills, taking people to court over 4,000 times for legitimate work done is part of his pattern to control. Also his approach to unwanted grabbing women in very personal ways.

Almost every business he’s gone into has gone belly-up. How many more people has he diminished?

Maybe you don’t have to wait for him to look in the mirror. Perhaps YOU should look in the mirror and wonder if Donald Trump is your best bet to follow for whatever reasons.

Is it possible under the current situation we will see a new Donald Trump? One who has discovered a new word: APOLOGY.

Trump’s hang-up about apologizing is probably manifest in his use of Alternative Facts. When he’s caught in a lie or feels challenged and probably found out, the bizarre or outrageous Fake News Fact or Situation raises its ugly head.

No apology needed then. It’s someone else’s fault.

Over 30,000 lies according to the Washington Post during Trump’s tenure in office.

If this isn’t food for thought, would you invest in a business with him in control? Would you trust a daughter, wife or other close female with him?

What legitimate religion could possibly support his lack of caring of others? What rational person who is concerned about his, her future and family’s future could justify following a cowardly, thug-like, lying cheat by the name of DONALD J. TRUMP?

How could anyone support the people who are lying to them and themselves and believe that Trump is their ticket to winning an election?

Where does honesty come in? And decency?

Where is caring about our fellow human beings?



Photo 44927934 | Big Question © Kianlin | Dreamstime.com