THE ANIMALS ARE UPSET

by Don Hermann

Columnist



The Elephant. One of the smartest animals on the face of the earth. They’ve had it with the Republicans.

They’re going to take them to court. Their long memories tell them that the Republicans are giving them a bad name.

As far as they’re concerned, the Republicans are just a bunch of chickens.

A flock of chickens. In this case, yellow bellied cowards, those Republicans. Not to be trusted. You think the chicken want to be associated with the Republicans. They’ll turn their backs on you just as soon as they’ll look at you.

In fact, those chickens refer to the Republicans as a gaggle of turkeys. That didn’t sit well with the turkeys. They spread their wings and cried fowl.

The Democrats. They tend to sit back and wait for things to happen. Be careful. Just because the Republicans are making asses of themselves doesn’t mean you can roam free. Untouched.

Photo 7545475 | Angry Elephant © Etienne Oosthuizen | Dreamstime.com