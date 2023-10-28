" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Suspect in mass shooting found dead, drawing ‘sigh of relief’ in Maine

Suspect in mass shooting found dead, drawing ‘sigh of relief’ in Maine

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AFP

Lewiston (United States) (AFP) – The suspect in a mass shooting that killed 18 people in the US state of Maine has been found dead, the state’s governor said Friday, ending a two-day manhunt that mobilized hundreds of law enforcement agents and set jittery residents of the northeastern state on edge.  Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his body was discovered at 7:45 pm (2345 GMT), Maine public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said. Card is believed to be the perpetrator of a rampage on Wednesday evening that left 18 people dead and 13 othe…

Read More