Super PAC Pivot: Haley Voters for Biden



A super PAC that supported Nikki Haley is “urging Haley’s voters to support President Joe Biden.”

Primary Pivot has become Haley Voters for Biden.

The campaign will focus on urging the nearly 650,000 Haley primary voters across three swing states to vote for Biden: Michigan (296, 328), North Carolina (249,651), and Georgia (likely already 80,000-100,000 in early voting). If the overwhelming majority of these Haley voters choose to vote for Joe Biden, he will likely win re-election.

“This is an effort from people who have actually supported Nikki Haley to try to guide as many of them as possible toward the candidate that respects democracy, even if they may disagree with him politically,” Primary Pivot co-founder Robert Schwartz told Semafore.

“We only care about damaging Donald Trump,” Schwartz told Politico in January.