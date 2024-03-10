SOTU 2024 (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Republicans have been pushing a false narrative that President Biden’s mental skills have diminished. Trump calls him “Sleepy Joe.” They point out his gaffes as signs of mental deterioration forgetting that Joe Biden was committing these same types of gaffes when he was in his 30s. This narrative has been very successful with voters believing that Trump is more mentally equipped than our president. The only real threat to this narrative is Joe Biden. If voters watch and listen to him then they’ll know everything Republicans have been saying… are lies.

Democrats were holding their collective breath before the State of the Union this week and let out a sigh of relief as Joe Biden did what he does well. He kicked Republican ass.

Joe Biden knows facts, details, and policy, stuff Donald Trump doesn’t know. Republicans, disappointed that the president didn’t fit their narrative during the speech, have complained that he was angry, shouting, and political. I’m sorry, but have you seen your candidate?

Donald Trump is the angry guy running on a platform of revenge. What are his policies? For example, he says he’ll end the war in Ukraine on his first day in office, he just hasn’t explained how. The person who fits the narrative Republicans have been spreading about Biden is Donald Trump.

Republicans complained that the speech was political while one of their members was heckling him while wearing a MAGA hat. She undermined her fake concern for “Laken Riley” by also wearing a MAGA hat. She showed she only cared about it to make it political, but she’s too stupid to know that.

And I don’t see President Biden’s speech as much of a campaign speech as it was about the state of our union. Our union, our democracy, is under attack. During his speech, referring multiple times to “my predecessor,” President Biden was working to defend our nation, which he took an oath to protect. His predecessor attacked our nation, which he also swore to protect.

President Biden had to talk about his predecessor during his speech because his predecessor is a threat to this nation.

The majority of people who watched the State of the Union are supporters of President Biden, so most people see this performance. Republicans will lie about it. Hopefully, President Biden will carry this same energy into the presidential campaign over the next eight months. If he does, and voters pay attention, he will win.

President Biden is old, but he has more energy than Donald Trump. He has much better mental skills than Donald Trump. The alternative to President Biden is the death of our nation. President Biden saved our nation in 2020 and now, we need him to do it again.

On Thursday night, President Biden kicked ass. Republicans weren’t ready for his fastball.

