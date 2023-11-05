REPUBLICANS’ CHOSEN PEOPLE (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

New Speaker of the House MAGA Mike Johnson has refused to attach aid to Ukraine to Aid to Israel, but he has attached cuts to the IRS.

How does that work? Johnson said standing with Israel is a “more immediate need than IRS agents.” But it’s not about new IRS agents. Republicans have been barking that increasing the IRS’ budget is hiring new agents to go after the middle class. Of course, that’s a lie. The purpose of hiring new agents is to generate more tax revenue for the government by zeroing in on wealthy taxpayers who hide or underreport their income, you know…so-called billionaires like Donald Trump who only paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and the same amount again in 2017.

Trump is currently on trial for inflating the value of his properties to secure loans, though he undervalues it in tax filings.

What MAGA Mike and House Republicans are doing is trying to aid billionaires more than they’re trying to aid Israel. MAGA Mike has politicized providing aid to Israel in its war against terrorists. MAGA Mike and Republicans are using a terrorist attack on our allies as an opportunity to provide more aid to billionaire assholes who cheat on their taxes. I hope voters see through this scheme.

A bill providing aid to Israel would pass easily without anything attached to it. Naturally, Republicans can’t do anything without being goons about.

We don’t usually offset foreign aid with cuts, especially to the one department that pays for itself. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is on the same side as President Biden on this, attaching aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine. MAGA Mike and House Republicans oppose aiding Ukraine as MAGA fucks typically side with Putin.

I’m surprised MAGA Mike stopped with cuts to the IRS. Why didn’t he attach other bullshit to the bill providing aid to Ukraine, like an abortion ban, criminalizing gay marriage, enforcing school prayer, drag show bans, civics test for black voters, defunding the FBI and DOJ for investigating Trump, a ban on solar panels and wind turbines, replacing school lunches with clean coal, subsidies to oil companies and Mar-a-Lago, or a racist wall on the southern border accompanied by a moat full of sharks with laser beams on their heads?

I’m really disappointed with the lack of imagination by MAGA Mike and his House of Goons.

I expect these types of shenanigans and f—ery to lead to a government shutdown on November 17, which is when a federal budget is due..



