Murc’s Law describes news framing that makes Democrats responsible for Republican antics, chaos and dysfunction

I am alternately flummoxed, frustrated and furious at news headlines, lead paragraphs and interviewer questions that position Democrats as responsible for Republican chaos.

I began publicly railing about (or documenting, a more appealing verb) biased news framing fairly recently. For example:

This time, it’s @CBSNews normalizing the GOP. News flash:

CONGRESS is not “paralyzed.” The SENATE IS FINE. The HOUSE GOP is in chaos and THEY are not functional. Please explain why Biden’s age is relevant, Scott Pelley, 66, Texan.#JournalisticMalpractice pic.twitter.com/Lsjg82Robt — ???? Kathy E Gill ? ??mastodon.social/@kegill (@kegill) October 16, 2023

Today I learned that Murc’s law describes, but does not explain, this phenomena. A sense of relief follows validation that I am not imagining things.

Attributed to someone who long ago commented on the blog Lawyers, Guns and Money (maybe in 2017), Murc’s law is “the widespread assumption that only Democrats have any agency or causal influence over American politics.”

“In combination with BothSidesism, it means the burden of constructive action must always be 100% on Democrats and never, ever, on Republicans,” observed Bruce Baugh in 2018.

* Murc's Law = the assumption that only Democrats (voters and/or politicians) have agency. Tons of commentary contains this assumption, implicitly. Once you're looking out for it, you see it everywhere. — David Watkins (@djw172) November 24, 2018

David Watkins is right: once seen, it cannot be unseen.

In 2021, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s inclusion of Jim Banks and Jim Jordan as members of the January 6 committee. Both men had “raised unfounded claims of fraud and illegality relating to the 2020 presidential election.”

Alex Shephard paraphrased contemporaneous pundit media reporting thusly:

Why can’t both parties just stop messing around and get things done? If only Nancy Pelosi would stop playing politics and allow people who tried to overturn a legitimate presidential election to serve on a committee investigating a violent attempt to overturn a legitimate presidential election!

Sticking with the January 6th committee, in Columbia Journalism Review, Jon Allsop positions “bothsideism” as being kin to Murc’s Law. Siblings? Fraternal twins?

This is, indeed, bothsidesism as we’ve come to understand the term, insofar as it bent over backward to find Democratic culpability in a problem that Republicans created…arguably, the worst of [the most objectionable coverage] was so bothsidesy that it approached onesideism, scolding Democrats while letting Republicans off the hook. This is itself a much broader problem than mere false equivalence, reflecting…the commonplace journalistic assumption that “Republican bad faith… is just a feature of the landscape,” whereas a given Democrat is “an actor with agency, and subject to scrutiny” (emphasis added).

It’s everywhere, and Republicans aren’t the only beneficiary of the bias. So are the news media themselves.

I do not know how long news media have normalized radical (Heather Cox Richardson) “movement conservatives” that run today’s GOP at the national level. My guess is that this bias went into overdrive after the Electoral College put Trump in the White House in 2017. (Reminder: both Republican presidents this century “won” despite having lost the popular vote.)

News media insistence that Democrats are responsible for Republican failures presents a challenge the size of Mount Everest for 2024.

If you have examples of Murc’s Law, or ideas on how to counter it, please chime in. Comments are open!

