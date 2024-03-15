Make Nepotism Great Again (Cartoon, Column and Video)

I along with many others have been saying over the past few years that the Republican Party has become a cult to Donald Trump. If Republicans in Congress voting against a border security bill they helped create because Trump told them to kill it isn’t proof enough, then take a gander at the Republican National Committee.

Michael Whatley, a longtime MAGAt, is the new Chair of the RNC. The new co-chair, you’re gonna love this, is Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law. Lara has indicated that she’s planning to use RNC resources, not so much on down-ballot candidates across the nation, but on her daddy-in-law’s legal expenses.

This means there will be less money for candidates and even the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled for July in Milwaukee…for now, until they reschedule it for Mar-a-Lago. Nobody’s happier about this than Donald Trump, except for maybe Democrats.

Democrats are celebrating this act of nepotism because Lara has no experience at this and is married to the dumbest Trump, Eric, which is a pretty high bar for stupidity in the Trump family because Jr ain’t no Poindexter either.

Since the Trump takeover last week, the RNC has laid off at least 60 staffers. Some who have been laid off have been told they can re-apply for their old jobs, for which they’ll probably be paid less and have to take a loyalty oath to Hair Fuhrer.

The cost-cutting move of laying off staffers isn’t just to save money, but to have more to spend on Trump.

Trump is all about nepotism. Where’d he get his fortune from? His father. Who’s in charge of the Trump Organization? Two of his idiot sons, Dumbass One and Dumbass Two. Who’d he appoint as “advisors” in his presidency (sic)? His stupid daughter and corrupt idiot son-in-law, Jared. Javanka made up to $640 million of outside income while “working” in the White House, and an additional $2 billion was gifted to Jared from his good buddy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Bonesaw Salman.

Democrats are loving this. Jaime Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, said, “Go Lara go… girl you are doing it, you are knocking it out the park, keep doing it.”

Lara said, “Everything I do at this committee will have one focus: reelecting Donald Trump, flipping the Senate, and expanding the House this November.” That’s three focuses, not one, Lara.

She told Sean Hannity, “Now we have the first-ever election integrity division at the RNC,” which is laughable coming from the party that still falsely claims Trump won the last election. This is actually the first-ever election STEALING division at the RNC. But I gotta say, if Eric Trump’s wife is in charge of the election stealing division of the RNC, then I feel pretty good about it.

Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said, “The RNC, in deciding to become Trumps toilet and slush fund, is going to do real damage to down ballot races. They deserve it for capitulating… how far they have fallen.”

Republicans approved of this nepotism. They are now a cult subservient to Dear Leader.

Watch me draw:





Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].