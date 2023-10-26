Israel Is Not Just An Intelligence Failure, It’s A Mentality Failure





Following the withdrawal of Afghanistan, the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, and relatively peaceful times, the public seems to have let its guard down. Many have made the absurd assumption that all terrorism is dwindling. At least here in America, the public seems to be at ease with the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. The attack on Israel served as a wake-up call to the world. The U.S and Israel both highly underestimated what Hamas was capable of. The attacks on Israel were not just an intelligence failure on behalf of the government, they were a mentality failure on behalf of the public.



Many are advising Israel not to overreact the way the U.S. overreacted to 9/11. This is implying the war in Afghanistan should never have happened. This opinion had gained a considerable following even before the attacks in Israel, but often ignored is the fact that the war in Afghanistan could have been conducted in a different fashion.



If the U.S. had initially entered Afghanistan earlier, and with larger numbers, the Taliban would have been damaged more severely. According to both CNN and Council on Foreign Relations, the Taliban did in fact propose a surrender in December 2001. Then-President Bush missed the opportunity to end the war and establish peace in Afghanistan at that time. Real Time host Bill Maher has changed his stance on foreign affairs many times over the years. In his 2002 book When You Ride Alone, You Ride With Bin Laden, he wrote “It’s not over when we say it’s over, it’s over when they say it’s over.” Apparently, the Taliban did say it was over in December 2001, and President Bush did not exploit this.



Many are frustrated and repulsed by the mere thought of further intervention in the Middle East after Iraq and Afghanistan. However, it is essential to factor in how Iraq and Afghanistan were mishandled, especially by both Presidents Bush and Obama. Governor Christie wisely pointed out that the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan displayed American weakness and incompetence. While al-Qaeda may be dwindling, many other organizations are on the rise and equally as powerful as ever. Hamas recently proved Maher’s comments were accurate – it’s not over. It is horrifying to visualize another conflict in the Middle East, but to believe simply because we withdrew there can be no conflict is dangerously naive. This is a path to the pre-September 11 mindset. As the late Christopher Hitchens said (in rebuttal to the claim war in itself is a threat) “theocracy in itself is a threat.” The attacks in Israel prove a conflict can come to us.