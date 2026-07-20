Two U.S. Troops Killed as Iranian Strike on Jordan Base Escalates Conflict

An attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles and drones killed two U.S. service members and left another missing at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, Jordan, according to U.S. officials. Unidentified remains were later recovered at the site, with identification efforts ongoing.

Several other American troops were treated for injuries following the attack. The strike represents a major escalation as U.S. forces continue operations against Iran and Iranian-backed targets across the region.

The deaths brought the number of U.S. military personnel killed in the conflict with Iran to at least 16, while more than 400 others have been injured since the start of the fighting.

The Defense Secretary said in a statement that the fallen service members’ “sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

President Donald Trump described the casualties as “a very sad thing,” adding, “We hate to see it happen. It’s in service to our country.”

The attack also comes after President Trump said on multiple occasions that Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened or destroyed during the conflict. Despite those assertions, Iranian forces have continued launching missile and drone attacks against U.S. and allied targets, including the strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base.

The deaths are likely to increase pressure on the Trump administration as it considers its response. U.S. officials face the challenge of deterring further attacks against American forces while attempting to avoid a wider regional war.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the United States that continued attacks would bring “unforgettable lessons,” according to remarks broadcast on Iranian state television. Khamenei also criticized President Trump’s signature on a memorandum of understanding, calling it “worthless and invalid,” and vowed a forceful response.

The latest escalation comes as fighting has increasingly centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway for global energy shipments. Any prolonged disruption in the region could have significant consequences for international trade and energy markets.