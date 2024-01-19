FROZEN (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

There were expectations that the blizzard hitting Iowa would decrease turnout for the Republican caucuses on Monday. The political and weather prognosticators were right. Iowans talk about how tough they are and how they’re used to the cold January weather, but since these particular Iowans are Republicans, they’re liars.

The turnout for the caucuses was 110,000 which is just 15 percent of the 752,000 registered Republicans in Iowa. This is down from the 2016 turnout of 187,000, the 2012 caucus of 122,000, and the 2008 turnout of 120,000 voters. Donald Trump and his goons are boasting that he won nearly 50 percent, but the turnout can’t just be blamed on the weather. The other factor is lower enthusiasm. While MAGAts are very enthusiastic about Trump, their numbers are down.

Donald Trump is partially responsible for lower enthusiasm. And even with the enthusiasm he does have, he only took 49 percent, leaving the rest to Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who dropped out today. Asa Hutchison also dropped out today surprising many who didn’t even know he was in the race.

A lot of MAGAts are celebrating and claiming that Trump’s victory among 15 percent of Iowa Republicans is a major blow to liberals, Democrats, and the media when it’s not. Has Putin sent Trump a congratulatory note yet?

Donald Trump Jr called for his party to “end this nonsense,” meaning to dispense with the rest of the primaries and go ahead and install his father as the nominee. And that’s exactly what Trumpers want, to end elections and install a fascist dictator. They tried it on January 6, 2021, and they’re calling for it now. And when Trump loses the general election, I’m sure they’ll call for it again.

Republicans hate democracy. They may want to be careful where they stick their tongues. The nasty frozen flagpole poor Flick stuck his tongue to in A Christmas Story is a lot cleaner than what Iowa Republicans stuck their tongues to last night.

MAGAts will sing, “Licking Trump’s frozen ass never bothered me anyway.”



Watch me draw:



Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].