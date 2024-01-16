Fake Immunity (Cartoon, Column and Video)

‘

It’s very hard to argue that Donald Trump is innocent of trying to steal the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden.

There’s a recording of Trump and Republican National Committee Chairperson Ronna McDaniel pressuring the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan not to certify the results there despite no evidence of fraud.

There’s a recording of Trump pressuring Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find him” 11,780 votes.

Trump tried to install fake electors to replace real electors that would certify the election for Joe Biden, who, again, won.

Trump, along with Rudy Giuliani, spread lies about election workers which led to them being harassed and receiving death threats from MAGA goons.

Donald Trump sent a mob of white nationalist goons to attack the Capitol while Congress was doing its constitutional duty of certifying the election.

Since he’s obviously guilty, because the argument it was his job to overturn an election he lost isn’t going to work anywhere, the only other argument to save him from a guilty verdict and years in a federal or state prison is he has immunity.

Three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. heard arguments last week over whether the Constitution makes former presidents immune from criminal prosecution. Richard Nixon also made an argument that it’s “not illegal if the president does it,” before resigning the presidency and receiving a pardon from President Gerald Ford.

People who have immunity don’t need pardons.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with four counts related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

In addition to arguing that Trump has immunity from charges and is free to break any law he wishes, Trump’s lawyer, D. John Sauer, argued that prosecuting Trump now would constitute double jeopardy since he was already impeached and acquitted by Congress. The only problem with that argument is that it’s NOT double jeopardy as Congress is NOT a court of law. Even if the Senate had ruled Trump was guilty, it would not have issued any sentences other than removing him from office and preventing him from running for president again. Congress can only refer criminal charges to the Justice Department.

Trump’s lawyer argued that Trump could order Seal Team 6 to murder political opponents and sell pardons and nuclear secrets without the fear of prosecution, which is oddly specific.

Trump’s lawyer argued that presidents going unpunished after opening a Pandora’s box of horrible acts in the future wasn’t the real fear, but future presidents living in fear of being prosecuted after doing horrible things is the real worry. It seems to me that future presidents should be afraid of trying to overturn an election they lost, sending mobs of racist goons to attack other politicians, and attempting coups.

After Trump’s lawyer argued it was his presidential duty to try to overturn the election, one of the judges said, “I think it’s paradoxical to say that his constitutional duty to take care [that] the laws be faithfully executed allows him to violate federal laws.

Trump was actually present for this hearing and messaged to his base of troglodytes that President Biden was “forcing me into a courtroom in our nation’s capital.” Except that’s not true because Trump was not required to be there. He just wanted to use it to play the persecution card and as part of his campaign.

The real fear is that if Trump has presidential immunity and is returned to the White House, then what other horrible acts will he commit? If a court rules that Trump can’t be prosecuted while he’s president (sic) or after, then this nation is in real trouble. He could walk down to Constitution Avenue…sorry…golf cart down to Constitution Avenue to the National Archives Museum and burn the Constitution after taking a crap on it and not be prosecuted. He could declare martial law, destroy all voting machines, imprison all election workers, and not be prosecuted. He can roll up the Declaration of Independence to snort ten pounds of Adderall before issuing execution orders for every Democrat in Congress and liberal judge on the Supreme Court and not be prosecuted. He could change the national anthem to the Kars-4-Kids jingle and not be prosecuted.

Donald Trump should not be given immunity to be Donald Trump.

Watch me draw:



Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].