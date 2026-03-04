Ego Run Amuck

The world is focusing on the bombing of Iran and the chaos in the Middle East while life goes on everywhere else. Trump carries on a war without the approval of Congress. Only his own actions have meaning to him. Iran is a challenge because they didn’t succumb to his demands. The leadership, including the Supreme Leader, Ali Khomeni, (who got his orders directly from God) defied Trump, and now he and the ruling coterie in Iran are all dead. But Trump doesn’t care that much. The only things that matter to Trump are gold and glory, not for the U.S, but for himself and his family. Any action that brings in money or honor for him is good. War is bad because it might drive oil prices and inflation up.

The presidency has literally been a gold mine for Trump, with gold and glory flowing in while he runs the country and tries to run the world the way he thinks it should be run. Maduro, and now Khomeini. Who’s next? We can focus on his glory for a while.

Kennedy Center for the Arts, is now the Trump-Kennedy Center, with Trump the head of the Board. Opera, ballet, and theater are gone, but we have World Wide Wrestling and Ultimate Fighting instead. Trump’s favorite entertainment.

Trump has had a class of warships named after him. He has received numerous medals and honors from various nations and organizations extolling him and trying to get on his good side. He’s been inducted into a number of organizations Halls of Fame and has had multiple buildings named after him, most built by his business or where he gave naming rights. Republicans in different states and in Washington have also named structures after him. Included are-The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach Florida, the President Donald J. Trump Ballroom (planned expansion of the East Wing of the White House.), Arc de Trump- planned triumphal arch in Washington, Trump Drive, in Montana, Donald J. Trump State Park, New York (land donated by Trump), President Donald J. Trump Highway- part of US 287 Oklahoma, The Donald J. Trump Justice Complex, Nevada.

Trump has also had other highways named after him and structures in nations friendly to him. A number of additional edifices are planned or being built both in the United States and abroad which will honor Trump. He has also had games, social media, magazines and television shows named after him with many varied businesses, buildings and sporting events. There has also been the “Donroe” Doctrine to support military action in the Western Hemisphere, a prescription drug website- Trump Rx, an investment account for children with government contributions- Trump Accounts, and Trump Gold Card for wealthy immigrants. There are also rump gold coins in celebration of our 250th anniversary with Trump’s likeness on them.

But Trump is not satisfied. He wants his name on more major projects and buildings, though he probably has had his name displayed more than any other president than George Washington. It is important to him that he be honored and remembered. This is ascribed to his narcissism, but perhaps it is because of a covert sense of inferiority. He calls himself a “stable genius” whatever that means, but threatens to sue any school that releases his test scores or grades. Isn’t that contradictory?

Trump also wants his name on a new stadium to be built for the Washington Commanders, the local NFL football team. Holding back funding for the Gateway Project in New York-New Jersey, Trump told Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader that he would release the funds if Schumer supported placing Trump’s name on Penn Station in New York City, and Dulles Airport in Virginia.

Why is Trump so obsessed with having his name displayed everywhere. He has a country to run and a war to conduct. Does he think he will be forgotten? Maybe he would like the United States of America changed to the United States of Trump. Usually, a president or celebrity’s name is not memorialized until he’s dead. Is Trump telling us something about his health?

www.robertlevinebooks.