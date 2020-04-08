Editorial: Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and coronavirus: Yet again, we say ‘never again’
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said more than he may have intended Sunday when he compared this week’s expected surge in coronavirus deaths to “our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment.”Inconveniently for his boss, President Donald Trump, the comparison was to two other disasters that caught our nation similarly unprepared.The failures this time, however, were even more conspicuous and unforgivable.We say failures — in the plural — because of new revelations that Florida, under former Gov. Rick Scott and now under his successor, Gov. Ron DeSantis, has systematically dismembered the state’s …