DONALD TRUMP’S SLIP IS SHOWING.

by Don Hermann

Columnist

Maybe he’s spending too much time on his hair. By his own admission he devotes a minimum of an hour a day coiffing his yellow locks.

Do the math, that’s 365 days x 60 minutes a day give you 21,900 hours in a year. That’s a minimum. You don’t think he’s going to short change his goldilocks.

Priorities are important, right. Especially for a CEO of the world’s most powerful and influential country. Crises develop all the time. It’s really a 24-hour a day deal. Quite often there’s more than one crisis at a time. Isn’t his full-time attention and energy required? What does he do? Don’t jump to conclusions. Let’s carefully look at this.

History is important. That’s what a resume is about. What problems has he dealt with? What have the solutions been? Is there a pattern to his resolutions? What kind of people has he surrounded himself with? Does he encourage differences of opinions? Is he trustworthy? Are distractions kept at a minimum? Plus a host of other questions. These scratch the surface.

It is acknowledged that many of you have a loyalty to Trump. The following requires objectivity. Is that possible?

Open your eyes and understand that your support (vote) can dictate the effects it will have on your kids, grandkids, heirs, etc., for decades.

Donald Trump is your guy. Yes, he’s got flaws. We all have. Your thinking “He understands us.” Could it be that he sees himself in you?

His need is to be special. “The powers to be are ganging up on him. No President in history has been mistreated like him. He’s got the credentials as a business leader. He understands money. He’s creative. He’s a great negotiator.”

Are you ready? Get your seat belt on. I’m going to debunk all that nonsense. Your hands are going to perspire. Your forehead might have drops of moisture running around.

You know about his lies. You may dismiss them. But they are key to who he is and how they have influenced people like you.

I’ll expand. You’ve also heard Trump is called amongst other things, a coward. Check out its meaning. One of the main traits of a coward is to present himself or herself as someone they’re not. They’ll exaggerate an accomplishment. Make anything up. Attack. Verbally diminish achievers. An attempt, by comparison to increase their stature.

Here you go again. “That’s not Trump. Look at all the businesses he’s been in. Look how varied they were. A world of experience.”

They do have something in common. Most failed. Is that a red flag to you? Are you going to dismiss that? Or wonder why?

There’s a lot of room for speculation. You decide on the validity. He’s easy to criticize. However, I will say he’s a born salesman. And creative. A little slick, perhaps. Anything to close the deal. Anything to look big, important and Number One in a field.

As CEO of the United States and during those four years he’s lied to you and me over 30,000 times. Where has it gotten him? Would you say his credibility and the country’s have been put in jeopardy? Our NATO allies are nervous about him. Travel overseas and you’ll find out how top of the mind he is. That’s not good.

In his quest for importance, words like integrity, decency, honor are meaningless.

The first and most dramatic example would be his need to impress certain people who could help him personally. He divulged top-secret information to Russia and the businessman from Australia. There may be more. In our lingo it’s called a TURNCOAT. That’s big time. How to win friends…

He has an attachment to the military. The discipline seems to turn him on. Especially when he’s in charge. And not vulnerable. The possibility of being drafted made him very uncomfortable.

In the military, they’d mess up that hairdo. It would probably glow in the dark. An easy target. Mix that up with a dose of the Yellow Belly. Wouldn’t work in Vietnam.

In the 1960’s was Donald a little obese? Word has it, he put on his track shoes when the Draft Board classified him 1A, fit to serve. I don’t know if he did a four-minute mile, but apparently he got bone spurs on his delicate feet and was reclassified 4F. Unfit to serve. Apparently he ran towards a Podiatrist, a tenant of his father’s who used a high-powered microscope to locate those spurs. The Podiatrist was compensated accordingly.

The Podiatrist’s two daughters claimed their father provided the diagnosis as a favor to Donald’s father.

In his need to be top dog, he’ll take on anybody of significance and try to diminish them, while elevating himself. It’s his cowardly, sick way of getting attention.

Interestingly, as a draft avoider, he has an enormous need to be a military leader. A strategist. You may recall when President he ordered an Iranian top military official killed. It was controversial. Most of our military experts advised against it. The feeling was it could create a retaliatory action which could get us into an uncompromising position. He disregarded the advice. The Iranian was killed and they in return sent a barrage of rockets into one of our military bases. About 110 of our personnel suffered brain injuries. What happened to them? Military secret?

John McCain, one of our all time military heroes, endured unthinkable torture as a prisoner. Trump, the draft dodger criticized him for being captured. Now Trump is probably 7 feet tall.

Our military cemeteries are filled with thousands of heroes who gave their lives so the Trump’s of the world could shoot their mouth’s off without being shot at. Trump attacked them as losers. That says it all.

There are a lot of slips showing here. It seems to turn some people on.

To continue with Trump’s fantasies it’s standard procedure for a candidate for President to release his medical records. It seems like he has unparalleled experience in unspoken fields. Apparently, he dictated the complete medical report and had his Internist sign it for validation saying “if elected Mr. Trump will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the Presidency.” To ensure the secrecy of the information, Trump had three goons raid the doctor’s office and take all information relating to him. The doctor’s response “I felt raped.”

In addition to his medical expertise, according to him, he was Number One scholastically at Wharton School of Business. Investigation by the school does not support it. In fact, students, who attended then, and were interviewed have no recollection of him being there.

Unfortunately, there was no advanced degree in Alternative Facts. He did try to rectify that with offering his own higher education curriculum. Trump University. At first, the Ivy League Schools were concerned about the competition. As usual, the slip gave way to complete exposure. The University got an F and cost the genius $25 million as compensation to those students who bought his hyperbole.

He is consistent. Therefore predictable. The Trump business empire speaks volumes for who he is and what he is. The star. The Number One Syndrome is alive and well with his business endeavors.

I’m not a therapist, so I can’t tell you for sure, the cause for his behavior. However, being in the advertising field for years, I’ve learned that people’s responses and motivations for successful understanding and communicating are critical for success.

He got shot in the foot as a military expert. As a student, he was anything but Phi Beta Kappa, despite his claims to be at the top of his class. As an educator, a failure. Snake eyes when it came to all his casinos. Trump Shuttle hardly got off the ground. GoTrump. com, a travel site chased its tail for a year and got lost. Trump Steaks rarely got cooking. It got burned after only two months. Trump Vodka almost made it. Let’s toast it. It lasted six years.

If you’re still with me, the blinders are off and you’ve got the picture.

Not pretty.

You’ve heard about his lawsuits. Quite often he forces his suppliers and others in business relationships with him into compromised legal matters where they get compensated a fraction of their agreement. Or not at all.

He has forced numbers of people into bankruptcy or very difficult positions where they couldn’t pay for medical needs or education for their kids.

As President, he’s continued his pattern of putting people in jeopardy. His misrepresentation of Covid, saying it was nothing more than the flu could be partly responsible for a situation where over one million Americans have died from the illness.

The current election fraud fiasco. Its effect on how he’s dividing the country on baseless claims. You could write a whole book on his tactics to avoid responsibility for almost everything he’s touched. From January 6 to misrepresenting taxes to sexual assaults.

Some things are comical. He wasn’t aware of the payment to Stormy Daniels. Only $130.000. He also has a bridge to sell you. Plus Lover Boy paid a Playboy Bunny, Karen McDougal $150,000. He does have a way with the women. Speaking of women, he has been quoted as saying, “I’ll kiss or touch a woman inappropriately without knowing her.” About 25 women have claimed he touched or even violated them physically. One woman took him to court for rape. And won.

He was going to replace Obamacare within the first 100 days of his administration. It’s in sick bay.

Mexico was going to pay for the Wall. I guess the Wall is so high, Mexico can’t get the money over it or even around it.

He’s anything but a diety. Be careful, he’ll drag you down as he’s dragged members of Congress down. The slip is slipping and so is America. Don’t take our country for granted. Those people in the cemetery gave their lives for your freedom. And your family’s freedom.



Graphic: DonkeyHotey/Flickr

