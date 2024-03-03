Cognitive Boys (Cartoon, Column and Video)

You can’t diagnose a person’s mental capabilities based on political narratives yet, that’s what voters appear to be doing right now.

It’s bad enough that poll respondents believe Trump is better capable of reducing crime than our current president when Trump himself is a criminal. It’s bad enough those same voters believe Trump is better at handling a crisis when his solution to the pandemic was to downplay it while telling Americans to ingest disinfectant. It’s bad enough that voters believe Trump would be better are repairing the economy when he’s the one who screwed it up.

It’s bad enough voters believe Biden is too old to be president at 81 but Trump isn’t at 78. It’s even more absurd that voters think Trump, who can’t walk his own golf courses or climb stairs is physically healthier than bike-riding Joe Biden. But the most crazy screwed-up whacked-out b.s. from voters is that they believe Donald Trump is more mentally competent than President Biden. Do the poll respondents have dementia? Would they rate the witch living in the house made of candy to be the best person to run a daycare?

It’s true President Biden has gaffes, confusing the leader of Egypt with the President of Mexico, but Biden has always made those kinds of gaffes. He’s not making those gaffes because he’s old, but because he’s Joe Biden.

Donald Trump has confused people too, and not world leaders like he did recently stating that Hungarian President Viktor Orban is the leader of Turkey. Trump thought a photo of E. Jean Carroll, who’s “not his type,” was Marla Maples, one of his ex-wives. He recently confused his current (for now) wife, Melania, wherever she is, with a car, calling her Mercedes which is weird because being from Eastern Europe, she appears to me as more of a Yugo. Your wife is not a car, shithead. My ex-wife, while we were young and married, once forgot my name while trying to introduce me to someone but at least she didn’t call me Monster Truck.

President Biden had a physical last week but didn’t take a cognitive test as the doctors didn’t think it was necessary. Now Trump, who’s taken two cognitive tests by his own admission, is demanding that President Biden take a cognitive test. But should he? No.

Donald Trump claimed he “aced” his two cognitive tests although they don’t work that way. He claimed one of them asked him to repeat “person, woman, man, camera, TV” in that order repeatedly, but he struggled with it when he was making it up during an interview. He also claimed the tests had him pick out photos of animals, as though it was a pre-school test, but cognitive tests don’t ask those types of questions. So, why should Biden take this test?

My point is that Biden can take a cognitive test and play by Trump’s rules by not showing it to anyone. Biden can take the test and do what Trump does, and lie about how well he did on it. He can take the test and like Trump, lie about what’s on the test. But most of all, Biden can take the test and like Trump, not show it to the public. Hell, President Biden can refuse to take the test and then lie that he took it. How are we to know? How do we know Trump “aced” it?

Donald Trump has not shown us anything about his test. He’s only made unsubstantiated claims about it. Maybe before demanding President Biden take a cognitive test, Trump should show us his. This is where I get back to those stupid polls of people not paying a lot of attention.

Why do voters believe Donald Trump is more mentally competent than President Biden when they haven’t seen any proof of it? Are they buying Trump’s lies? Yes. Lying works and Republicans are much better at it than anyone else except the Russian government. The Russian government is so good at lying that Republicans fall for it. Yes, Republicans are stupid, gullible, and naive…they are following MAGA, but they should at least be experts on knowing when a lie is a lie.

President Biden is mentally sharp. You know it when you listen to him and not to a nut like Jesse Watters describing it. Instead of listening to the goons describe a Biden speech, maybe instead, you listen to the actual speech. We all make mental screw-ups. I’m 57 and I keep microwaving empty coffee cups. Yesterday, I forgot why I walked into the bathroom, which was to use the bathroom. I’m not ready to be taken away in a truck yet because I’m talking to purple bananas, but yeah.

MAGAts are also claiming the stiffness of President Biden’s walk is disqualifying, but you have to remember that one of our best presidents literally could not walk. Also, Donald Trump couldn’t win a foot race against a sloth.

I’m not medically qualified to diagnose anyone’s mental competence, but I know Donald Trump has lost his mind which is compounded by his stupidity.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].