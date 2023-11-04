Biden’s 2024 challenge: Winning over white working-class voters

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – He calls himself “Joe from Scranton,” the offspring of a family from a blue-collar city who wants to preserve the dignity of all working people. But President Joe Biden will have his work cut out for him if he is to win over some of the working-class voters who cast ballots for Donald Trump in the last election. White working-class voters — those without higher education — accounted for at least 42 percent of the total electorate in 2020, according to Pew Research. This group “is the pivotal vote” in the November 2024 presidential election, says Jefferson Cowie, a Vanderbi…

Read More