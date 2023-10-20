Another ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty in Georgia election case

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – A second Donald Trump campaign lawyer reached a plea deal on Friday that would see him testify for the prosecution in the case alleging the former US president led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Kenneth Chesebro, 62, was indicted in the southern state in August along with the former president and 17 others. Chesebro was accused of orchestrating a plan to submit a slate of fake electors to Congress in a bid to block certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory over Trump. Jury selection for his trial began on Friday at the Fulto…

Read More