Winning isn’t easy

by Don Hermann

Columnist

You’ve got to be hungry. You’ve got to feel it in your bones. Especially when it comes to something as important as the state of our country. Your future, your family’s future is on the line. Your livelihood is at stake. Your way of life is at stake.

Your Social Security, your Medical Coverage, your kids’ education are all at stake. What books you read are at stake. You can’t just sit back and whine and tell jokes about Trump and the Republicans.

Your message should create the uniqueness of your product. Where one exists. The Democrats have a lot going for them but the messaging is falling flat like a dead weight. Where’s the personality? The enthusiasm. The involvement.

We’re told how wonderful Biden is. Talk to people directly. It’s about them. Then Biden’s strength will be more apparent.

Pay attention. I’m going to do my best to contribute ways to combat the negative tactics the Republicans are using to cut our feet out from under us.

I hope your appetite for a better life is as strong as mine. I will feed you ideas. Your thinking and action is more than welcome.

It’s a team effort.

Guiding me through this process has been Bill Bernbach selected by Advertising Age as the most influential person in advertising of the last century.

He’s never written a book but has been quoted and followed by countless people. Although he’s not with us physically, his approach to communicating will have lasting impact.

I have used some of his quotes as examples of how you and I can most effectively achieve our objectives.

From Bill Bernbach. “All of us who professionally use the mass media are the shapers of that society. We can vulgarize that society. We can brutalize it. Or we can help lift it onto a higher level.”

Then winning will be much easier.