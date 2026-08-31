Wheres The Beef…From?

Trump’s beef policies are going to make you sick

Donald Trump thinks it would be a great idea for ranchers to process their own beef and to bypass inspections by the FDA. Even ranchers think this is a bad idea.

In a post on Truth Social Friday morning, Trump called the Big Four meat-processing companies a “nasty Monopoly,” and said he would authorize farmers and ranchers the right to slaughter and process their own meat instead of using facilities inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “This should move quickly,” he added.

It should move as quickly as four Big Macs in Trump’s digestive system.

You may be asking yourself, where did Trump get such a stupid idea? Glenn Beck. He got the idea while having a conversation with Glenn Beck. Trump was being interviewed by Beck, who is also a cattle rancher, last Wednesday on his show. Beck was raging against the “meat-processing cartel” and urged Trump to “break the back of those processing plants.”

Trump replied, “This is a very big thing you just told me, though, because you just gave me a very good idea.” It’s not like Glenn Beck doesn’t have a financial stake in this.

I’m sure the new programs will be phased in right about the time you’re overcoming your brand-new measles outbreak and getting over your explosive diarrhea from contaminated lettuce. Trump has already ruined Canada and Taco Bell for us, and now he wants to take McDonald’s away from us too?

On Friday, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association released a statement, saying, “NCBA supports more competition, more opportunities for small & regional processors, and eliminating unnecessary regulations but weakening federal meat inspection & food safety standards isn’t the answer. America’s cattle producers have earned consumer trust in U.S. beef over generations. That trust, and the gold standard food safety system behind it, shouldn’t be put at risk for a short-term political fix.”

That’s weird. Some of the people who produce our food don’t want to kill us with it.

The beef guys say that cattle producers have earned consumer trust, but when it comes to our food, we can’t trust the guy who brought back measles, gave us explosive diarrhea, and hired RFK Jr as our top health official.

Additionally, Trump is waiving tariffs for 300,000 metric tons of beef to be imported into the country over the next 90 days to help with a cattle shortage. Of course, this fucks over cattle ranchers who supported him. On top of that, Trump, whose supporters claim is the most transparent president in history, won’t tell us which nations the beef is coming from.

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