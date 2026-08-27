Trump pisses in Canada’s lake

The first troll is at it again. After placing a 50% tariff on Canadian goods, to which Canada responded with their own 50% tariffs while also rejecting Trump’s demand that all American packaging for Quebec be in English, Taco trolled Canada Tuesday morning with a post on Shit Social saying that his administration was “giving serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America.”

Trump’s base of yee-haw f–ers love this petty crap, like his executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, but it doubles down on the fact that he is the bad guy in the situation. But then again, a–holes love being a–holes.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who seems to relish a good fight, dismissed Trump’s threat and said, “I think it’s a lot of rhetoric.”

Trump also said in his post that he did not “expect to be doing much business with Ontario any longer.” Ford pointed out that Canada is the “number one customer” for more than a dozen U.S. states.

Ford said, “We’re strong believers in being a sovereign country, and when President Trump wants to attack our sovereignty and attack our businesses and people in Ontario, I can’t roll over,” he said. “My job is to protect Ontario and Canada, and ironically, protecting the American people.”

On Monday, Ford made his own threats to Trump, and said he could cut Ontario’s power exports to U.S. states. Ontario’s power grid directly connects to Michigan, New York and Minnesota. Of course, those are blue states, so Trump may not care. Trump does not understand that it’s his job to protect the American people.

“We power 1.5 million homes and businesses. Everything’s on the table. I’ll do whatever it takes,” said Ford.

Ford called on both sides of the fight to bring down the temperature on Tuesday, acknowledging in an interview with CNN that “things got a little heated” between him and Trump. “Let’s negotiate a fair deal because it’s hurting the U.S. It’s hurting Canada, and we just want to make sure that we have a fair deal,” he said.

Ford said, “I do not understand why he wants to attack Canada nonstop. We’re the closest friends and allies, and make no mistake about it, Canadians still love the American people. They love the U.S.”

I’m not so sure about that.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said on Tuesday that Canadians “hate, hate, hate the United States of America.”

Trump has “managed to pull a wonderful magic trick, that is take a longtime ally like Canada and all of a sudden, Canadians, they hate, hate, hate the United States of America,” Enten said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “OutFront.”

Enten noted polling that showed that Canadians’ net favorability rating of the United States stood at +13 points before Trump returned to office. But now, it has plunged to -33 points — a shift Enten described as “unbelievable” and “unprecedented.”

During Joe Biden’s presidency, 52% of Canadians expressed confidence in the American president, compared with 46% who did not. Under Trump, only 20% of Canadians say they are confident in the American president, while 79% are not.

Fact: most Canadians would call Donald Trump a “hoser,” and wouldn’t be caught dead sharing a donut and a cup of coffee with him at Tim Hortons. Only aboot 20% of them would give him the time of day.

Harry said, “Four in five Canadians are not confident in the president of the United States, and that is what is driving this dislike, dare I say hatred, that Canadians have in the United States overall.”

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