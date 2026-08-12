Trump Defies Supreme Court On Birthright Citizenship

It had to happen sooner or later. President Trump has ignored a ruling from the Supreme Court. Our constitutional democracy has vanished, and King Donald is doing whatever he wants. Previously, he did defy some lower court orders but never contravened any of the Supreme Court’s rulings. Actually, this action by Trump is the Supreme Court’s fault.

Previously, the high court gave him and future presidents immunity from criminal or civil acts taken in their roles as president. So here he is saying I am immune from any penalty in taking this action regarding birthright citizenship. Trump said I think the Court made a bad decision in Trump v. Barbara so I’m going to ignore it. In this case, a majority of the Court ruled that any child born naturally in the United States is automatically a citizen of this nation as described in the 14th Amendment. Trump said this was meant to apply to children of slaves, not illegal immigrants or birth tourists. Thus, Trump issued an executive order declaring that certain categories of children of aliens or enemies of the United States are not entitled to birthright citizenship, notwithstanding the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court has stated that any children born on the soil of the United States are citizens. Trump is proceeding anyway and ding what the Constitution and the Supreme Court do not allow. He has ordered that children of employees of foreign governments, children of foreign embassy employees, children whose parents work for foreign organizations or commercial enterprises are not entailed to birthright citizenship even if they are born in the United States. Anyone who plans on birth tourism can be immediately deported.

Trump’s executive order overrides the Supreme Court’s case of Trump v Barbara. In other words, Trump is saying that his orders are more important and can contravene those of the Supreme Court. This is not how the Constitution sees it. But how can the Supreme Court enforce its ruling when the president ignores it? The Court has no military or police power to make Trump or any other citizen obey it.

ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist

ROBERT A. LEVINE, TMV Columnist Edit profile

Political junkie, Vietnam vet, neurologist- three books on aging and dementia. Book on health care reform in 2009- Shock Therapy for the American Health Care System. Book on the need for a centrist third party- Resurrecting Democracy- A Citizen’s Call for a Centrist Third Party published in 2011. Aging Wisely, published in August 2014 by Rowman and Littlefield. Latest book- The Uninformed Voter published May 2020

www.robertlevinebooks.com

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