Truth Social and More Corruption

Donald Trump formed his own social network, Truth Socia, in early 2022 after announcing his plans several months earlier. It is owned by the Trump Media and Technology Group and is an alternative to other social networks like Facebook and X. After the January 6th attacks on Congress, Trump had been banned by several social networks, and Truth Social provided him with a secure place to express himself. It was also felt that it would be a place where Trump followers and the MAGA Universe could go for information, often straight from the horse’s mouth.

However, because of its political and sometimes violent content, it was not available on Google Play and some other platforms. Though Trump would post on Truth Social multiple times a day and at all hours of the night, he could not always reach the audience he wanted, resulting in some financial problems for Truth Social. Early investors suffered significant losses and it was not ranked highly in terms of all social apps and websites. Surprisingly, some of the company’s funding came from firms in China and Singapore.

In July of 2026, Trump came up with a scheme to make some extra money from Truth Social. He allowed people or companies who subscribed to Truth Social and paid up to $100,000 monthly, to have advance access to posts by the president and others on the platform, that could affect the markets. On Truth Social, Trump would announce government policy, troop movements and military actions, and discuss other issues of concern to the nation. By providing this fast access to Truth Social that could move the markets, it allowed these preferred customers to have inside information to help direct their investment plans. This early access to people who paid a special fee was blatantly corrupt. But this did not appear to bother Trump nor his Department of Justice.

Trump was subsequently sued by some non-profits who labeled his manipulation of Truth Social as corrupt and unconstitutional. The suit filed by The Intercept Media and Freedom of the Press Foundation declared “There is no legitimate interest, let alone a significant one, in permitting President Trump to profit from selling government information.” Because this is a civil suit, Trump would not be criminally liable if the legal system did pursue him on this issue, which is not very likely. What does one more corrupt action by the president matter anyway?