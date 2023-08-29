West coast of Florida braces for Hurricane Idalia



Updated 5:08 am, EST: The National Hurricane Center has announced that Tropical Storm Idalia has reached hurricane force winds as of 5 am EST Tuesday, August 29. As it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico towards the west coast of Florida, Idalia is expected to become a major (category 3) hurricane.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Cuban province of Pinar del Rio and Florida, from the Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Isle of Youth Cuba

Dry Tortugas Florida

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key

West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the storm center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km), according to NOAA.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 46 counties.

Mandatory evacuation orders

Because the state of Florida evacuation information is so difficult (or impossible) to read, this is the list of mandatory evacuations as of 4:00 am EST, Tuesday, August 29.

1. Citrus County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all those in Zone A. Zone A includes everything west of 19 and portions east of highway 19.

There is also a voluntary evacuation ordered countywide for those living in mobile homes, campers, recreational vehicles, tents, and structures not capable of handling category 3 winds.

Details: https://www.sheriffcitrus.org/index.php

2. Dixie County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: NA

Details: NA

3. Gulf County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuations for

all visitors North of the stump hole;

Recreational vehicles along C30 and Highway 98 from the Franklin County Line to Mexico Beach, including all of Cape San Blas, Simmons Bayou, Indian Pass, Highlandview, and St Joe Beach.

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for Indian Pass & low lying areas.

Details: N/A

4. Hillsborough County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding, beginning at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28.

Details: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/newsroom/2023/08/28/hillsborough-county-issues-mandatory-evacuation-for-zone-a-opens-shelters

5. Lafayette County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: N/A

Details: https://www.lafayettecountyfl.org

6. Levy County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation to commence immediately and be completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for persons residing in

recreational vehicle parks throughout the County and, to the maximum extent possible, the recreational vehicles shall be removed from the County;

mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the County;

coastal communities in the County; and

low lying areas throughout the County.

Details: N/A

7. Manatee County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: MANDATORY Level A evacuation (including all mobile home parks) and VOLUNTARY Level B evacuation, effective at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023.

Details: https://www.mymanatee.org/news___events/what_s_new/idalia_emergency_declaration___evacuation_orders

8. Pasco County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast.

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zone A You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Details: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/743/County-News

9. Pinellas County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation of Zone A, including all mobile homes, effective Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.

Details: https://pinellas.gov/news/idalia-county-orders-mandatory-evacuations-of-zone-a-mobile-home-residents/

10. Suwannee County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: N/A

Details: N/A

11. Taylor County

Evacuation Order: Mandatory

Evacuation Info: The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents. There is also a county wide mandatory evacuation order for mobile homes, travel trailers, and sub-standard housing.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/people/Taylor-County-Sheriffs-Office-Division-of-Emergency-Management/100064410957245/

In addition, Sarasota County is “calling for” evacuation of Level A on Tuesday, Aug. 29. This includes vessels, RVs, and mobile and manufactured homes.

Details: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/REVISED-Emergency-Update–Idalia—Aug–28–2023.html?soid=1102715362124&aid=jgqSxXR8pPI

[Note: I have family and friends in the path of this storm, both in Florida and Georgia.]