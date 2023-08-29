Florida evacuation orders in prep for Hurricane Idalia

The state of Florida evacuation information is very difficult (or impossible) to read on a laptop and impossible on a mobile phone.

This is a list of mandatory and recommendation evacuations as of 2:00 pm EST, Tuesday, August 29. Note that mandatory evacuations are rarely in place for an entire county.

Mandatory orders

1. Citrus County

Evacuation Info: A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all those in Zone A. Zone A includes everything west of 19 and portions east of highway 19.

There is also a voluntary evacuation ordered countywide for those living in mobile homes, campers, recreational vehicles, tents, and structures not capable of handling category 3 winds.

Details: https://www.sheriffcitrus.org/index.php

2. Dixie County: updated

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order begins at 9am on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and must be completed by 7pm on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 for all coastal communities including: Suwannee, Horseshoe Beach, Jena and the immediate surrounding areas; mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the county; recreational vehicles; and low lying areas in the county.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/DixieFireRescue/

3. Gilchrist County – updated



Evacuation Info: Gilchrist County has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents effective today Tuesday, August 29th at 4:00 pm.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/GilchristCountyEmergencyManagement/

4. Gulf County

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuations for

all visitors North of the stump hole;

Recreational vehicles along C30 and Highway 98 from the Franklin County Line to Mexico Beach, including all of Cape San Blas, Simmons Bayou, Indian Pass, Highlandview, and St Joe Beach.

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for Indian Pass & low lying areas.

Details: N/A

5. Hillsborough County

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order began at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 for Evacuation Zone A; those in mobile and manufactured homes; and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Details: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/newsroom/2023/08/28/hillsborough-county-issues-mandatory-evacuation-for-zone-a-opens-shelters

6. Jefferson County – updated

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order for: Mobile/modular Homes and RV’s Low Lying Flood Prone Areas

Details: http://www.jeffersoncountyfl.gov/p/county-departments/emergency-management

7. Lafayette County – updated

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county. Mandatory evacuations also apply to those living in low-lying and flood prone areas or structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains.

Details: https://www.lafayettecountyfl.org/emergency-orders/

8. Leon County – updated

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation for residents of mobile and manufactured homes due to the increasing likelihood of hurricane-force winds. Residents of mobile and manufactured homes within Leon County are required to evacuate from such housing by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The mandatory evacuation is effective immediately for all Leon County residents until the storm passes, at which time residents should shelter in place until winds subside.

Details: https://www2.leoncountyfl.gov/ei/evacuations.asp

9. Levy County

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation to commence immediately and be completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for persons residing in

recreational vehicle parks throughout the County and, to the maximum extent possible, the recreational vehicles shall be removed from the County;

mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the County;

coastal communities in the County; and

low lying areas throughout the County.

Details: N/A

8. Manatee County

Evacuation Info: MANDATORY Level A evacuation (including all mobile home parks) and VOLUNTARY Level B evacuation, effective at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 28, 2023.

Details: https://www.mymanatee.org/news___events/what_s_new/idalia_emergency_declaration___evacuation_orders

9. Nassau County – updated

Evacuation Info: Effective 8:00 a.m. on August 29, 2023, an evacuation order is hereby issued countywide for residents of Nassau County for the following: power-dependent special needs individuals, flood-prone structures, vulnerable structures, and mobile homes.

Details: ttps://www.onenassau.com/evacuation-status/

10. Pasco County

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast.

You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zone A You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco

You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding

You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall

You’re in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards

You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you:

You live in Evacuation Zones B or C

You’re registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident

You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Details: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/743/County-News

12. Pinellas County

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation of Zone A, including all mobile homes, effective Monday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.

Details: https://pinellas.gov/news/idalia-county-orders-mandatory-evacuations-of-zone-a-mobile-home-residents/

13. Sarasota County – updated

Evacuation Info: Sarasota County is calling for the evacuation of Level A. Evacuation Centers will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29.

Details: https://www.scgov.net/government/emergency-services/hurricane-preparedness-6291

14. Suwannee County – updated

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation of those living in low-lying or flood prone areas and the order goes into affect Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 12pm

Details: https://suwanneecountyfl.gov/emergency-management/

15. Taylor County

Evacuation Info: The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents. There is also a county wide mandatory evacuation order for mobile homes, travel trailers, and sub-standard housing.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/people/Taylor-County-Sheriffs-Office-Division-of-Emergency-Management/100064410957245/

16. Wakulla County – updated

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Coastal and low-lying areas as well mobile homes.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/WakullaCountyFL/

Voluntary evacuation orders

Alachua County Baker County

We ask that you evacuate before the storm if you live in a low-lying, flood prone home, or a mobile home. Hamilton County

If you live in a substandard home or older mobile home you may want to seek shelter with friends or family. As a last resort, you can seek shelter at the Hamilton County High School beginning at 4:00 PM tomorrow (Tues. 8/29).

https://www.facebook.com/people/Hamilton-County-Sheriffs-Office-Division-of-Emergency-Management Hernando County

Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 12pm tomorrow on Monday, August 28, 2023 at the below addresses.

https://www.hernandocounty.us/Home/Components/News/News/7960/165 Madison County

Voluntary evacuation order for residents living in low-lying and flood prone areas, mobile homes, travel trailers/RVs, and structurally compromised housing.

https://www.facebook.com/p/Madison-County-Emergency-Management-100064690746212/ Sumter County

Those we are advising to consider evacuation out of the storm path or evacuation to a shelter include: Mobile, manufactured and modular homes and recreational vehicles.

Low-lying and flood-prone areas near the river.

Individuals with special needs.

Those who do not feel safe by themselves. https://sumtercountyfl.gov/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Sumter-County-Announces-PetFriendly-Shel-49 Union County

At this time, based on the current forecast, we STRONGLY ENCOURAGE all residents that live in mobile home, low-laying areas, and other residences that are not structurally sound to evacuate either out of the area or to family that live in structurally sound homes.

https://www.facebook.com/unionsheriff/ Volusia County

Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. People who live in RVs, mobile homes, or low-lying areas

https://www.volusia.org/services/emergency-services/emergency-management/pin/evacuations.stml

[Note: I have family and friends in the path of this storm, both in Florida and Georgia.]

Also, see