Georgia and South Carolina under state of emergency: governors



Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for all of Georgia in anticipation of the impact of Hurricane Idalia’s projected landfall.

“Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families,” Gov. Kemp said.

The flash flood risk is at least 40% for a large swath of Georgia and South Carolina, which is also under a state of emergency declared by Gov. Henry McMaster.

People in South Carolina should expect high winds, heavy rain, flash flooding, flooding due to storm surge, and isolated tornadoes potentially beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting into Thursday morning or afternoon. Everyone in the state should be personally prepared for the effects of Idalia, such as flooding, property damage, and power outages.

Also, see