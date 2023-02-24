TUCKER TRASH (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has handed thousands of hours of footage from inside the Capitol during the attack on January 6, 2021, over to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. In doing so, he’s denying reality.

McCarthy said, “Sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment.” But this isn’t sunshine, Sunshine.

Sunshine Week was started in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors and will be celebrated this year from March 12 to March 18. It’s designed to educate the public on the importance of open government and a free press. “Sunshine” is NOT a description that fits Fox News any more than it would fit Sputnik or Pravda. Fox News lies.

Fox News lies and helps dangerous lying government officials engage in coverups, deception, and corruption. Fox News doesn’t shine a light. Fox News engages in darkness and spreads deceit and bullshit. Fox News never asks the hard questions when it interviews Republicans or corporate CEOs (like Norfolk Southern).

CNN fired Chris Cuomo for helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, strategize and deceive the media. Fox News hosts give speeches at Trump rallies. Laura Ingraham literally gave a Sieg Heil at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Journalists don’t join political campaigns. They don’t give speeches at political rallies or conventions. The Fox News goons do it because they’re not journalists and Fox News doesn’t have a hard journalism ethics policy. Sean Hannity had nightly phone calls with Donald Trump when he was in the White House. They were not interviews but private conversations to help strategize. Fox News is not news. It’s propaganda. When Trump was in the White House (sic), it was Trump TV. Like Vladimir Putin’s RT, Sputnik, and TASS, Fox News was state TV.

Last week, texts and emails between Fox News hosts and executives revealed that they knew Trump’s claims of election fraud and a stolen election were lies, yet they helped Trump, Sidney Powell, and Rudy Giuliani spread them anyway. They helped push the Big Lie while knowing it was a big lie. They mocked the lunacy of Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, yet allowed them to spread the lie on their shows.

Tucker and Sean Hannity even tried to get a fact-checker fired. the fact-checker was told to “respect” the conspiracy theories and wrong beliefs of their audience.

Now Kevin McCarthy has given Tucker footage of the white nationalist MAGA terrorist attack, saying, “I was asked in the press about these tapes, and I said they do belong to the American public. I think sunshine lets everybody make their own judgment.”

McCarthy has given footage of the attack to a goon who has claimed it was all a “false flag” operation of the government. Handing this footage over to Tucker Carlson is like giving it to Joseph Goebbels or Baghdad Bob.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “By handpicking Tucker Carlson, Speaker McCarthy laid bare that this sham is simply about pandering to MAGA election deniers, not the truth. Tucker Carlson has no fidelity to the truth or facts and has used his platform to promote the Big Lie, distort reality, and espouse bogus conspiracy theories about Jan. 6.”

Schumer also said the speaker was “needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11.” Seriously, just give the terrorists a map, why don’t you?

McCarthy has also assigned Representative Barry Loudermilk to investigate the security breach in the Capitol. Loudermilk was the GOP goon who gave tours of the Capitol to terrorists days before the attack.

When Nancy Pelosi created the committee to investigate the January 6 attack, she gave McCarthy the opportunity to appoint Republicans to it. His choices were goons like Jim “Gym” Jordan, who should have been a testifying witness instead of a member of the committee. Jordan kept changing his story about his conversations with Trump on January 6. Now, Jordan is investigating Hunter Biden. Thankfully, because she’s a better speaker than McCarthy, Pelosi didn’t allow Jordan or McCarthy’s other picks to sit on that committee.

This is a political move by McCarthy to appease the right-wing goons in his caucus, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Jim “Gym” Jordan. You don’t investigate Nazis by giving all the evidence to Nazis. Giving this material to Tucker is probably one of the promises McCarthy made to the goons to win the speakership.

McCarthy said, “I promised I would give you the truth regarding January 6, and now I am delivering.” You don’t deliver the truth by delivering evidence to a known white supremacist liar like Tucker Carlson.

McCarthy cherry-picked which “news” personality to give it to instead of providing it to all journalists. By giving it to Fox News, he may as well have given it to Breitbart, the Daily Caller, Newsmax, The New York Post, The Babylon Bee, PragerU, OAN, the Gateway Pundit, or Epoch Times.

Now, Tucker will cherry-pick this material to create more lies and feed bullshit to the next white nationalist terrorists who wish to attack our government. Kevin McCarthy may as well have given this footage to the Daily Stormer.

