TRUMP’S MORALITY

Spoiler alert! Donald Trump doesn’t have morals

he man who has five children with three different women, has cheated on all three of his wives, who bangs playmates and porn stars, has cheated on his taxes, has 34 felonies for cheating on his business records, who has bragged that he likes to “grab them by the pussy,” who has sexually assaulted at least 25 women, ran a fake university whose students he swindled, stole from his fake charity, stole classified documents, blackmailed the president of another country with US military aid, tried to steal an election, demanded that an election official in Georgia give him 11,780 votes, organized a coup, urged his followers to attack the Capitol saying it was “going to be wild,” cheated contractors, has been found liable for rape by a jury, has bragged about barging into locker rooms for teenage girls, who called a woman Miss Piggy, called war dead “suckers and losers,” who has an Attorney General he bribed with funds from his fake charity to stop an investigation into his fake university, who has been impeached twice, who said that POWs are not war heroes, who used charity for veterans to stage a campaign event, who told over 30,000 lies during his first term according to The Washington Post, who has sanctioned murder on the high seas, who just whined that civil rights was bad for white people, was sued by the IRS for housing discrimination, who has charged the Secret Service to protect him, who is taking bribes from foreign nations, who has sanctioned murder by Saudi Arabia, who has attacked journalists for reporting the truth, who has monetized the Oval Office, who pals around with pedophiles, who feuded with Gold Star families, mocked the handicapped, and is selling fake currency to his supporters wants us to know that his only constraint is his own morality.

Asked in an interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Trump said, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me. I don’t need international law.”

Laws and treaties are not factors in how Trump deals with immigration, whether or not to invade Greenland or Colombia or Mexico, or if he wants to invade a city, or ignore court orders. Donald Trump believes he is God, and the only thing he says that controls him is his morals. This should scare the living f–k out of everybody because Donald Trump does not have morals.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].