" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / TRUMP PURGES RNC: IT’S A “BLOODBATH”

TRUMP PURGES RNC: IT’S A “BLOODBATH”

by Leave a Comment

Donald Trump has launched a purge at the RNC. Politico’s headline reads: “Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashes staff at committee.’

The RNC is now becoming a subsidiary owned and operated by the Trump Campaign. And many are predicting little of the big bucks will go to other GOP races other than Trump’s. But, rather, the RNC will help fund the former President’s many legal battles.

Politico:

The new leadership team at the Republican National Committee — picked by former president Donald Trump — started firing dozens of employees days after taking over, according to three people familiar with the firings who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Cut through the 2024 election noise. Get The Campaign Moment newsletter.
About 60 people were told they were no longer employed, according to a person with direct knowledge of the changes.

One of the people familiar with the firings said data, political and communications staffers were affected, and notifications were made on Monday by Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump adviser who was at the RNC’s Capitol Hill headquarters. LaCivita had complained about the staff of the RNC for several months, people who spoke to him said, and long planned to make changes. The Trump adviser had studied the organization’s payroll and employees for several weeks, the person said.

In a letter to some political and data staff, Sean Cairncross, the RNC’s new chief operating officer, said that the new committee leadership was “in the process of evaluating the organization and staff to ensure the building is aligned” with its vision. “During this process, certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply for a position on the team.”

The overhaul is aimed at cutting, what one of the people described as, “bureaucracy” at the RNC. But the move also underscores the swiftness with which Trump’s operation is moving to take over the Republican Party’s operations after the former president all but clinched the party’s presidential nomination last week.

Trump’s campaign took over operational control of the RNC on Monday. On Friday, former North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley was elected the RNC’s new chair, and Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump was elected as co-chair. Both had Trump’s endorsement. Additionally, Trump senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita was named as the RNC’s new chief of staff.

The Washington Post:

The new leadership team at the Republican National Committee — picked by former president Donald Trump — started firing dozens of employees days after taking over, according to three people familiar with the firings who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

About 60 people were told they were no longer employed, according to a person with direct knowledge of the changes.

One of the people familiar with the firings said data, political and communications staffers were affected, and notifications were made on Monday by Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump adviser who was at the RNC’s Capitol Hill headquarters. LaCivita had complained about the staff of the RNC for several months, people who spoke to him said, and long planned to make changes. The Trump adviser had studied the organization’s payroll and employees for several weeks, the person said.

LaCivita also told some contractors that they would not be renewed, and some of the ousters included employees who worked in the campaign’s state offices. Some staffers were described as shocked by the firings, which took place over the course of the day.

“Gutting a committee just before the election seems insane,” said a former RNC employee.

An email sent to some RNC employees from chief operating officer Sean Cairncross, a copy of which was reviewed by The Washington Post, said “certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply.”

The email went on to say that those employees who did not reapply would have their last day with the RNC on March 31.

The RNC voted Friday to install the new leaders, which include Michael Whatley as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair. Lara Trump is the former president’s daughter-in-law. LaCivita, a top aide for Trump’s 2024 campaign, took over as the committee’s chief of staff.

In a speech Friday, Whatley said the RNC “will work hand in glove with President Trump’s campaign” as he faces an expected rematch against President Biden.

The RNC is at a crossroads in a critical election year. According to a January campaign finance filing, it had a historically low $8.7 million cash on hand compared with $24 million at the Democratic National Committee. More broadly, Trump and his allies are racing to close a fundraising gap with Biden and his affiliated groups.

“We have to raise a lot of money,” Lara Trump said Friday.

Photo 120010246 © Sean824 | Dreamstime.com

FOR MORE DISCUSSION ON THIS ISSUE GO HERE.