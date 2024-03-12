TRUMP PURGES RNC: IT’S A “BLOODBATH”

Donald Trump has launched a purge at the RNC. Politico’s headline reads: “Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashes staff at committee.’

The RNC is now becoming a subsidiary owned and operated by the Trump Campaign. And many are predicting little of the big bucks will go to other GOP races other than Trump’s. But, rather, the RNC will help fund the former President’s many legal battles.

Politico:

The new leadership team at the Republican National Committee — picked by former president Donald Trump — started firing dozens of employees days after taking over, according to three people familiar with the firings who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Cut through the 2024 election noise. Get The Campaign Moment newsletter.

The Washington Post:

The new leadership team at the Republican National Committee — picked by former president Donald Trump — started firing dozens of employees days after taking over, according to three people familiar with the firings who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. About 60 people were told they were no longer employed, according to a person with direct knowledge of the changes. One of the people familiar with the firings said data, political and communications staffers were affected, and notifications were made on Monday by Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump adviser who was at the RNC’s Capitol Hill headquarters. LaCivita had complained about the staff of the RNC for several months, people who spoke to him said, and long planned to make changes. The Trump adviser had studied the organization’s payroll and employees for several weeks, the person said. LaCivita also told some contractors that they would not be renewed, and some of the ousters included employees who worked in the campaign’s state offices. Some staffers were described as shocked by the firings, which took place over the course of the day. “Gutting a committee just before the election seems insane,” said a former RNC employee. An email sent to some RNC employees from chief operating officer Sean Cairncross, a copy of which was reviewed by The Washington Post, said “certain staff are being asked to resign and reapply.” The email went on to say that those employees who did not reapply would have their last day with the RNC on March 31. The RNC voted Friday to install the new leaders, which include Michael Whatley as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair. Lara Trump is the former president’s daughter-in-law. LaCivita, a top aide for Trump’s 2024 campaign, took over as the committee’s chief of staff. In a speech Friday, Whatley said the RNC “will work hand in glove with President Trump’s campaign” as he faces an expected rematch against President Biden. The RNC is at a crossroads in a critical election year. According to a January campaign finance filing, it had a historically low $8.7 million cash on hand compared with $24 million at the Democratic National Committee. More broadly, Trump and his allies are racing to close a fundraising gap with Biden and his affiliated groups. “We have to raise a lot of money,” Lara Trump said Friday.

?This is the final nail in the coffin for the GOP: “The Trump campaign is looking to merge its operations with the RNC. Key departments, such as communications, data and —fundraising—, will effectively be one and the same.”

https://t.co/OF2aKVwPfd — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 11, 2024

A worker from the RNC just approached me in a hippie coffee shop and with tears in his eyes, hugged me and said “Sir, sir, the leopard is eating everyone’s faces.” — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) March 12, 2024

The Republican Party gets what it deserves. It is now the MAGA Trump Party through and through. Every dollar donated to the RNC will be used pay Trump's legal bills and promote whatever shady ass scheme his family wants. https://t.co/eF2iXEZ4kA — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) March 12, 2024

Less than eight months to election day…What could possibly go wrong?#ETTD pic.twitter.com/FBwQTsq2K2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 11, 2024

The cuts at the Trump National Committee are teaching staffers the lesson that everything Trump touches dies. Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashes staff at committee https://t.co/D6RvO5VCLV via @politico — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 11, 2024

Republicans haven’t learned the lesson history teaches: the autocrat-wannabe’s first move is against those in his own party, to assert total control. GOPers all over the nation—is it not clear yet? You’re the first ? https://t.co/Yyd2ZUJc90 — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) March 12, 2024

The destruction of the RNC begins. Trump ordering wholesale layoffs of dozens in a bloodbath designed to cover up paper trails, pocket the salary money and leave only those who take the Trump loyalty oath.

The RNC is now an official cult.https://t.co/xXkpWVGmFP — BigBlueWaveUSA® ????? (@BigBlueWaveUSA) March 12, 2024

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/JCOUMRR2pR — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 12, 2024

This could cost the Republicans the House. The RNC is supposed to help down-ballot candidates but Lara Trump has signaled that she'll spend every dime on DJT's legal bills. Which is spooking big donors. https://t.co/sk4jyqrilU — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) March 12, 2024

Trump is about to turn the RNC into his personal slush fund and I love that for the GOP. — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) March 11, 2024

Catastrophe in the making for the GOP. https://t.co/UkOuVEjhdP — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 12, 2024

Excellent. Get rid of all the people who know how to fundraise, advertise, and allocate political monies. Surely that won’t impact down ballot races. https://t.co/ArjYDl2kPj — Angry Staffer ? (@Angry_Staffer) March 11, 2024

NEW: Bloodbath at RNC: Trump team slashes staff at committee All told, the expectation is that more than 60 RNC staffers will be let go, including 5 senior staff. No money and no staff to help any other republican candidates down ballot. I like it. Keep going. — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) March 11, 2024

The RNC wasn’t going bankrupt fast enough, so they brought in an expert. — Rick Lenzie (@RickLenzie) March 12, 2024

Who knew that Joe Biden’s presidency would result in every leader and most of the staffers of the Republican National Committee losing their jobs. And he claims to be the jobs president. What a fraud. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 12, 2024

Count Bankruptula taking over the RNC is the best thing I’ve heard this week. pic.twitter.com/9XpnOyatkj — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) March 12, 2024

The head of the RNC is literally someone who's husband stole money from a kid's cancer charity. Let that sink in. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 12, 2024

I interned at the #RNC twice, once during the Bush-Quayle 1992 re-election campaign, and then as a law-student in my 3rd year in the Office of the General Counsel. What Trump and his cronies are about to do is gonna be epic. The #RepublicanParty will be in ruins by 2025. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 11, 2024

Sending my thoughts and prayers https://t.co/6MiUZBCTrs — David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) March 11, 2024

