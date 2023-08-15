Trump indicted in Georgia, along with 18 others, for attempting to overturn the 2020 election

A Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury indicted Donald J. Trump Monday night, as well as 18 other people, for engaging in a conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 election result “on and between” November 4, 2020 through September 2022.

Fulton County District Fani Willis led the two-year investigation which centered on the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. One element? Trump’s call to Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on New Year’s Eve 2020.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state.”

In addition, “[t]he indictment spells out 161 separate acts that prosecutors say were taken to further the alleged criminal conspiracy, including events like Rudy Giuliani’s false testimony about election fraud to Georgia lawmakers in early December.”

The indictment argues:

Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.

This is Trump’s fourth indictment in the last four and a half months.

The indictment lists the following felony counts against Trump:

Three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

Conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

Filing false documents

Two counts of conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Two counts of false statements and writings

Violating the Georgia RICO Act

The others charged:

Attorney, Jenna Ellisn Attorney, John Eastman Attorney, Kenneth Chesebro Attorney, Ray Smith Attorney, Robert Cheeley Attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani Attorney, Sidney Powell Black Voices for Trump leader Harrison Floyd Coffee County elections supervisor, Misty Hampton Coffee County elections systems breach, Scott Hall Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark Fake elector, Cathy Latham, then head of the Coffee County (GA) Republican Party Fake elector, David Shafer, the former chair of the state Republican Party Fake elector, State Senator Shawn Still Pastor tied to intimidation of election workers, Stephen Lee Publicist tied to intimidation of election workers, Trevian Kutti Trump campaign official Mike Roman White House chief of staff Mark Meadows

In other news, 11 Republican-affiliated former high-ranking federal senior legal officials and judges have filed an amicus brief supporting the proposed January 2, 2024, trial date for the federal election interference criminal case against Donald Trump led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Featured image: caricature via MidJourney with prompt by KATHY GILL