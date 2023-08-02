A guide to Trump’s 78 felony charges. Plus, what this means for 2024.



Another grand jury has indicted Donald J. Trump.

Assuming Trump is convicted of even one felony charge, what does that mean for his presidential aspirations?

How many courtrooms are facing a Trump trial and all that comes with those two words: personal attacks, personal threats, and amped up courtroom security?

For context, it is important to remember that Trump is the first former president to be charged with a federal crime. No major political party presidential nominee has been charged with a felony.

1. U.S. District Court, District of Columbia: four felonies

Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel Jack Smith announced on August 1, 2023 that a grand jury had indicated Trump on four (4) felony counts:

18 USC 371, conspiracy to defraud the US 18 USC 1512(k), conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding (Senate certification of the electoral vote) 18 USC 1512(c)(2), obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding (Senate certification of the electoral vote) 18 USC 241, conspiracy against rights (the right to vote and have one’s vote counted)

On Thursday, August 3, Trump is slated to appear at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will oversee these latest charges.

According to AP, Chutkan “has consistently taken the hardest line against Jan. 6 defendants of any judge serving on Washington’s federal trial court.”

Chutkan has handed out tougher sentences than the department was seeking in seven cases, matched its requests in four others and sent all 11 riot defendants who have come before her behind bars. In the four cases in which prosecutors did not seek jail time, Chutkan gave terms ranging from 14 days to 45 days.

Like the Florida case that preceded this one, Smith presented a “speaking indictment”. These detailed indictments that explains the charges in a manner for non-attorneys.

From Time: Tuesday’s charges reflect a “remarkable escalation” in Trump’s legal challenges. And yet:

A thrice-indicted, convicted sexual abuser, alleged election interferer and wealth fabulist is on course to coast to the general election, past capable governors, investors, ambassadors, and even his own former Vice President.

These charges carry a maximum sentence of 55 years. No trial date has been set.

2. U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida: 40 felonies

Federal investigators found more than 11,000 White House documents being held illegally at Mar-A-Lago.

On June 9, 2023, the DOJ special counsel released the results of a grand jury investigation: 37 felony charges related to his possession of federal government property, specifically 31 classified documents.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37 charges.

On July 27, 2023, the DOJ added three felonies related to Trump’s alleged attempts to delete security camera archives.

“Attempting to delete the surveillance footage has not only obstruction of justice ramifications but will also be useful to prosecutors in demonstrating consciousness of guilt,” James Sample, a professor at Hofstra University’s School of Law, told Salon. “It is the consciousness of guilt that is particularly compelling. Innocent parties don’t take steps to delete evidence of innocence.”

The maximum prison sentence for the original charges is 330 years, according to Marcy Wheeler. The three new felony charges carry a maximum of 50 years additional sentence, according to Politico.

Just Security analyzed the case and concluded that the evidence is overwhelming as presented.

There is sufficient evidence to obtain and sustain a conviction here, if the information gleaned from government filings and statements and voluminous public reporting is accurate.

Judge Aileen Cannon has scheduled the trial for May 2024.

Max: 380 years

3. Office of the Manhattan District Attorney, 34 felonies

In March 2023, a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in a case surrounding payments to Stormy Daniels.

This is the first time a former U.S. president has faced a criminal indictment.

In court documents unsealed April 4, prosecutors alleged Trump engaged in a “scheme” to boost his chances during the 2016 presidential election through a series of hush money payments made by others and repeated falsification of New York business records to cover up that alleged criminal conduct.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 34 felony count indictment on April 3, 2023. New York City Judge Juan Merchan later imposed “a protective order against Trump that is meant to ensure evidence shared by the DA’s office doesn’t wind up on the internet.”

On July 19, 2023, federal judge Alvin Hellerstein denied Trump’s attempt to move this criminal case into federal court. Federal charges can be mitigated by a presidential pardon; state or local charges cannot.

Each count carries a sentence of up to four years in prison; that’s 136 years.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 4.

Expected trial date: March 25, 2024 in New York

Max: 136 years

4. Fulton County Georgia Superior Court, indictment pending

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told reporters she expects to “announce charging decisions” by September 2, 2023.

The threats and harassment have begun:

Over the weekend, Willis shared at least one message with Fulton County commissioners and staffers in the county’s judicial system, including Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville and Keith Gammage, Fulton Solicitor-General. The email ‘s title read “Fani Willis-Corrupt (N-word).” Its body read, “You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat w***e.” Willis said she received the email Friday. “It is not very unique,” Willis emailed her colleagues. “In fact, it is pretty typical and what I have come to expect. I am also aware of some equally ignorant voice mails coming in both to the county customer service and my office. I expect to see many more over the next 30 days … I guess I am sending this as a reminder that you should stay alert over the month of August and stay safe.”

Staff began installing security barriers in late July.

5. New York State Attorney General, civil case

On September 21, 2022, New York attorney general Letitia James “filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, senior management, and involved entities for engaging in years of financial fraud to obtain a host of economic benefits.”

The state is seeking $250,000,000 as well as “sanctions that would effectively cease the company’s operations in New York.”

New York State judge Arthur Engoron has set the trial for October 2, 2023.

6. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, E. Jean Carroll civil cases

In May, a jury awarded writer E. Jean Carroll $5,000,000 in her battery and defamation claim against Trump. On July 19, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made it clear that in lay terms, Trump had raped Carroll.

“The finding that Ms. Carroll failed to prove that she was ‘raped’ within the meaning of the New York Penal Law does not mean that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape,’ ” Kaplan wrote. He added: “Indeed, as the evidence at trial recounted below makes clear, the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.” Kaplan said New York’s legal definition of “rape” is “far narrower” than the word is understood in “common modern parlance.”

A second federal defamation trial is set for January 15, 2024.

Carroll is seeking $10,000,000. U.S. District Judge Kaplan is again presiding.

What does this avalanche of lawsuits portend for 2024?

In no particular order, answers to common questions follow:

