Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

Reuters

By Phil Stewart, Steve Holland and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three U.S. service members were killed and dozens wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden and U.S. officials said on Sunday. Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the attack, the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East. “While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups…

