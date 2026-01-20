The president is unfit for office

President Donald Trump posted two images to Truth Social Monday night that demonstrate just how unfit he is for office … and how obsequious staff must be to carry out his whims.

One, a photo of a meeting with a map showing Greenland, Canada and Venezuela as part of the United States.



The second, an illustration showing him planting an American flag on the island of Greenland.



This is a pile on in a 24 hour period, starting with his text on Sunday equating his not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize with his desire for Greenland.

Then Monday, NBC News asked Trump if he would seize Greenland by force. His answer: “No comment.”

He also continues to insist he will impose tariffs on the European nations seeking to honor Greenland’s sovereignty.

Look. Denmark has made it clear that the US can have troops on Greenland. It has also made it clear that Greenland is not for sale or barter. The people of Greenland have made it clear that they do not want to be part of the United States.

As Anne Applebaum wrote Monday:

Donald Trump now genuinely lives in a different reality, one in which neither grammar nor history nor the normal rules of human interaction now affect him. Also, he really is maniacally, unhealthily obsessive about the Nobel Prize.

Tom Nichols warns that the people around Trump are different this term:

In the end, however, if senior officers—starting with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the heads of each service—follow Trump down this dark road, the officers and enlisted people below them will likely obey the chain of command. Such an outcome would be a tragedy, and potentially a global catastrophe.

IF this were to come to pass, the United States would be emulating Russia in Ukraine.

Trump already has paramilitary troops occupying Minneapolis. He speaks often of having no further elections. He’s engaged the US military in actions that violate international law as well as domestic law. He’s trying to replace the United Nations with an organization with a $1 billion entry fee, one beholden to Donald J. Trump. He’s sending Venezuelan oil money to Qatar.

Remove this unfit man from office.

We cannot expect this Vice President (also pictured with Trump planting the flag) to seek out cabinet members to trigger the 25th Amendment, even though that tool for removal should be triggered.

Our only recourse is impeachment. We cannot wait until 2027. Republicans must grow cojones, and Democrats, spines.