Is Trump a Cry Baby, or Just Doing Putin’s Bidding?

As Trump spends more and more time on foreign policy and his own aggrandizement, while avoiding pressing domestic issues, it’s hard to believe that he ran on an America First platform. It’s more like Trump First. He’s obsessed now with America owning Greenland and doesn’t want to compromise and have complete access while leaving governing to the Greenlanders and Danes. The population of neither country, or indeed the whole E.U. wants to cede Greenland to a bullying Trump and the United States. Trump travels to Davos on Wednesday and will probably meet with the leaders of Denmark and NATO to see if some mutually satisfactory arrangement can be worked out. That would mean Trump giving way.

Recently, in a letter to the Norwegian prime minister, he complained about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize though he had “settled eight plus wars.” He said that because he had not won the prize, he no longer had to think foremost of peace but could act in a way that would benefit the United States the most. That means obtaining Greenland to bolster U.S. security. This entire move by Trump is bizarre since the U.S. can set up as many bases as it wants in Greenland and place as many troops and weapons as it desires. It can also mine for rare minerals when the ice sheet melts a bit more.

However, complete access for America in Greenland is not enough. Rump wants complete ownership of Greenland forever. This desire is against the express wishes of Greenlanders, the Danes, and all the members of NATO. Is Trump insisting on ownership of Greenland to break up NATO as a favor for Putin. Or is it because he’s a spoiled brat and is angry because he did not get the Nobel Peace Prize. It makes no difference because the Europeans are allied against him and are starting to send troops to Greenland to guarantee its security.

Will Trump consider invading Greenland with American troops, fighting the Europeans and taking control of the island. We’ve been allies with the Europeans for over eighty years and it’s hard to imagine going to war with them. But Trump is very unpredictable in his actions. Even though the American population is overwhelmingly against the U.S. taking over Greenland, no one knows what Trump will do.

One person who would be very happy to see American troops in Greenland is Vladimir Putin who would love toe see the breakup of NATO or have the U.S. opt out. Unfortunately, Trump doesn’t seem to have advisors or cabinet members who will stand up to him and tell him that taking over Greenland is a bad idea. In Trump’s mind, it’s a win for America and for him.

