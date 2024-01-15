Should the Boeing deferred prosecution for 737 MAX 8 fatal crashes be rescinded?

On Friday, 05 January 2024, a Boeing 737 MAX 9 blew out a door plug on an Alaska flight shortly after take off. It may have blown up a deferred prosecution as well.

The next day, 06 January 2024, was the three-year anniversary of an illegally negotiated deferred criminal prosecution between the Trump Department of Justice and Boeing. Boeing admitted that it had “deceived” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding development of the 737 MAX 8.

That agreement expired three years after filing (07 January 2021), assuming Boeing met agreement conditions.

The trigger for DOJ action: two Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights had crashed shortly after take-off, killing all 346 people aboard (2018 and 2019). Extensive research uncovered a software-hardware work-around to an engineering design problem related to the weight and placement of the engines on the redesigned 737.

The software-hardware system responsible for those crashes “was hidden from the view of both Boeing’s own head of safety and regulators at the [FAA] (emphasis added).” It had been deemed potentially “catastrophic” in early flight simulations. Boeing also failed to document details about the new system or train pilots about its use.

Working covertly with Trump’s lameduck Justice Department (Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen was acting attorney general and the election certified on 06 January 2021), Boeing negotiated a “criminal” fine of $2,500,000. That’s 0.2% of 2018’s gross revenue. Helluva penalty, right?

Notice that all three 737 MAX in-flight incidents happened within minutes of departure. The 737 MAX timeline does not inspire confidence.

Negotiating a deferred prosecution in secret is illegal. The Crime Victims’ Rights Act (CVRA) requires the Department of Justice to “to extend to victims the ‘reasonable right to confer’ with prosecutors in a case.” Nevertheless, that is what the Trump DOJ did.

Here, the [Department of Justice] violated all these rights by making no effort to confer with hundreds of family members who had loved ones taken from them in the two Boeing crashes. Even worse, the Government misled some of the victims’ families by falsely telling them that no criminal investigation into Boeing even existed. Whatever else the Government may do under the CVRA, it cannot deceive victims.

Paul Cassell, the Ronald N. Boyce Presidential Professor of Criminal Law at S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, has been spearheading the challenge to the DOJ deferment on behalf of 15 families “who lost loved ones in the Boeing 737 MAX crashes.”

It is unclear how this deferred prosecution agreement could have incorporated any directive from HR 133; it was signed into law on 27 December 2020. The agreement, 11 days later.

The deferred prosecution agreement states that Boeing will report to the FAA “at no less than three-month intervals” about “remediation, implementation, and testing of its compliance program and internal controls, policies, and procedures” related to its “enhanced self-reporting obligations.”

“Compliance” should relate to on-the-ground practices not just executives making fradulent claims.

For example, on 28 December 2023 Boeing asked airlines to inspect every 737 MAX plane manufactured (that’s 1,370 planes). At issue: a loose bolt in the rudder-control system. The FAA reported that an airline had found the bolt sans nut during regular maintenance, and that Boeing had discovered a 737 MAX 9, not yet delivered, with improperly tightened bolt. The inspection takes about two hours, according to the FAA. Who bears that cost? The airlines.

The part in question is a critical safety item, for which the FAA requires double inspection. That means two sets of eyes must sign off that it is ready for flight.

How is it possible that a plane not yet delivered had a rudder control problem?

In 2020, before that deferred prosecution agreement, Boeing cut the number of inspectors by one-third. The substitute? “Smart tools.”

This alone — a plane ready to be delivered with a critical component clearly not properly inspected — should invalidate Boeing’s deferred prosecution.

As Professor Cassell wrote before the door plug blew out:

If (as expected) the Justice Department moves to dismiss the conspiracy charge against Boeing, the effect of granting that motion would be (as the Fifth Circuit pointedly noted) that “no company, and no executive and no employee, ends up convicted of any crime, despite the Government and Boeing’s DPA agreement about criminal wrongdoing leading, the district court has found, to the deaths of 346 crash victims.” The families will strenuously object to any such resolution of the case, as it is impossible to see how such a result could be consistent with the public interest (emphasis added).

I want due process for those 15 families. I am not a lawyer, so I don’t know which is the better outcome for them. However, these latest problems with the 737 MAX line suggest Boeing remains ethically bankrupt.

