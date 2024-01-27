SHAME ON DONALD TRUMP SHAME ON YOU, REPUBLICANS



by Don Hermann

There’s a point when your thinking and your responses have gone beyond the extreme. Yes, even for you, Republicans. You seem to have such little dignity. Integrity. Caring. Not understanding. Is it based on fear? If you don’t follow Donald Trump, he may call you names.

Regardless of what you really believe, you fall in lock step. Regardless of who or what you know is wrong. Trump is a hostile man. A frightened man. Disagree with him and he talks revenge. He’ll say and do the scariest of things.

You know as well as I do that he doesn’t give a damn about anyone but Donald Trump.

In order to overcome his insecurities he seeks accomplished, successful people and attacks them verbally. It seems to be an attempt to elevate himself by comparison. By example, he went so far that it’s shocking to think that any rational, decent person could still believe he’s a leader to follow. His attack on John McCain was scary. One of the most impressive heroes in our country’s history. Trump said he was a hero only because he had been captured.

That wasn’t vile enough for Mr. Trump. He had to go further. Picked on people who couldn’t even defend themselves against his onslaught. Our war heroes who were killed in combat defending our Democracy. People he called losers. People who served in the military, who didn’t pay someone to give a questionable medical report to avoid the draft.

What criteria does he give for this? I’m surprised he stopped there.

Is there a difference between our war heroes and our Police and Firefighters? Those in particular who suffered debilitating injuries or died in the process of protecting him and us? Should we go further? What about the thousands of children and adults who were in schools and other places where groups gathered whose lives were cut short by some madman acting out a hateful fantasy.

Painful. All of this is horrifyingly painful. In my way, I can speak to the loss and agony of these horrific acts. My loss comes through illness. A wife. A daughter. Two younger brothers.

Look in the mirror Republicans. Project to seeing a loved one standing next to you, and then that person is gone.

A LOSER???