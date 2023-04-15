" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Abortion / Quote of the Day: Rep. Katie Porter on Ron DiSantis and abortion

Quote of the Day: Rep. Katie Porter on Ron DiSantis and abortion

by Leave a Comment

Our Quote of the Day comes from Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on Florida Gov. Ron DiSantis who recently signed a 6 week abortion ban into law and must show proof of rape or incest to have an abortion.

“I don’t think the people of America want Ron DeSantis up in their vaginas.”

Graphic: Dreamstime