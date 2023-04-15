Quote of the Day: Rep. Katie Porter on Ron DiSantis and abortion

Our Quote of the Day comes from Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) on Florida Gov. Ron DiSantis who recently signed a 6 week abortion ban into law and must show proof of rape or incest to have an abortion.
“I don’t think the people of America want Ron DeSantis up in their vaginas.”
Graphic: Dreamstime
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.