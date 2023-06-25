QUOTE OF THE DAY: CHRIS CHRISTIE ON DONALD TRUMP MAKING FUN OF CHRISTIE’S WEIGHT

" />

Our Quote of the Day comes from former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie who is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination responding to former President Donald Trump making many jokes about Christie’s weight:

“Like he’s some kind of Adonis? Please. He should take a look in the mirror every once in a while. Maybe he’d drop the weight thing off of his list of criticisms.”