PRESIDENT NUCKIN FUTZ

Trump is losing what’s left of his mind

On Easter Sunday, Donald Trump posted to Truth Social, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it! ! ! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump supporters, including the evangelicals, don’t care how vulgar he is, how insane he is, or that he is threatening to commit war crimes. They don’t care that he unleashed his tirade on Easter Sunday. They don’t care that he has gone back and forth with his demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz, from wanting to get it open, to demanding help from NATO, to saying it will open up naturally, back to demanding that Iran open it, or he will bomb them straight to hell.

Trump has threatened to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age. He’s warning that the United States will bomb them to the point that it would take over a century for them to recover, and then says that the US will help them rebuild.

Why should we destroy their infrastructure only to rebuild it again, especially in a chosen war? This war was unnecessary, as we were in negotiations with Iran.

I don’t believe Iran is ever going to capitulate, as Donald Trump is demanding they do. If the regime truly does not care about its people, and we can’t destroy the regime, then why would they surrender? I don’t believe Donald Trump understands his enemy.

At this point, Donald Trump is not trying to destroy just the regime, but the nation. And you can believe that after this bombing campaign by the USA and Israel, Iran will never give up as pursuit of nuclear weapons. If anything, this will hasten their pursuit. In fact, don’t be surprised if this doesn’t encourage other nations to develop nuclear weapons.

This has also destroyed all trust in the United States, not just with radical fundamentalist Islamic regimes, but with our allies.

Trump is threatening to destroy Iran’s infrastructure entirely by Tuesday night if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz. But he has made this threat before, only to TACO out.

Will he TACO out again? Why should Iran negotiate with him when he started this war during negotiations? Why should Iran negotiate with him when they can’t trust him not to start bombing them again?

Because Donald Trump set the terms to complete this war so high, demanding Iran’s unconditional surrender, he cannot win. Trump will eventually give up and walk away, and no matter how much he declares victory, that will belong to Iran.

Donald Trump wants to hurry up and finish this war so he can move on to bombing Cuba because he believes that will secure his legacy. But his legacy is being secured in Iran, as he started another war that the United States can’t win in Asia. The only thing preventing Donald Trump from finishing his war in Iran is Iran.

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